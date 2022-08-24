 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

VIDEO: Miami Dolphins’ Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill carve up Philadelphia Eagles defense at joint-practice

Tagovailoa and Hill continue their success during joint-practices this offseason.

By Marek Brave
Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The addition of Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins offense has been a tremendous success so far, according to various reports throughout the entire offseason. Tua Tagovailoa’s deep ball has magically improved (completely squashing the narrative that he couldn’t throw it in the first place), and his command of the offense - particularly when he looks to find Hill downfield - has dramatically improved.

Don’t believe me? Just ask the beat reporters for the Philadelphia Eagles as they watched Tua Tagovailoa slice and dice the Eagles’ defense with throws to Hill, Cedrick Wilson, Salvon Ahmed and more during a joint-practice session on Wednesday.

That last tweet from Eliot Shorr-Parks should get even the last few remaining Dolphins naysayers to perk up - as the Browns have been led by Deshaun Watson this offseason - a player many Dolphins fans would have liked to have seen in aqua and orange threads this season despite his well-known “legal troubles.”

By all accounts, Tua was on fire today, practicing with a quiet confidence and swagger that had been missing from the quarterback’s game during his first two seasons in the National Football League. Empowerment and encouragement from his new head coach, Mike McDaniel, seems to have elevated the third-year player’s play thus far.

Here’s hoping that development and the Tagovailoa-to-Hill connection continues its upwards trajectory as the Miami Dolphins gear up for the regular season opener against the New England Patriots.

Are you encouraged by today’s practice reports regarding Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and the entire Miami Dolphins offense? Do you think their success will carry over into the regular season? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13! Fins up!

