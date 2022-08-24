 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

8/24/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; the first recipient wears orange once more!

By Marek Brave
Miami Dolphins Mandatory Minicamp Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles for the first day of their joint practice sessions in South Florida this morning. In their previous joint practices against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the orange jersey was left back in Miami - presumably because the Bucs use orange jerseys as their “non-contact” jersey. However, against the Eagles, the orange jersey is alive and well.

Who is wearing the orange threads at today’s practice?

Second-year defensive stud, Jaelan Phillips, was given the honor!

Phillips was the very first winner of the orange practice jersey - a jersey that is awarded to the previous session’s best performer. As training camp nears its conclusion, Jaelan has once again been honored.

The Dolphins are hoping for a big leap from Phillips, which is saying a lot since he already holds the record for most sacks by a Dolphins rookie. According to camp reports, he is already meeting those expectations.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking

Practice Player
Practice Player
OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips
OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa
OTA 3 Zach Sieler
OTA 4 Christian Wilkins
OTA 5 Robert Hunt
Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts
Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland
OTA 6 Tyreek Hill
OTA 7 Raekwon Davis
OTA 8 River Cracraft
Training Camp 1 Alec Ingold
Training Camp 2 Jaylen Waddle
Training Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg
Training Camp 4 Jevon Holland
Training Camp 5 Tyreek Hill
Training Camp 6 Zach Sieler
Training Camp 7 Tua Tagovailoa
Training Camp 8 Andrew Van Ginkel
Training Camp 9 Christian Wilkins
Training Camp 10 Xavien Howard
Training Camp 11 N/A
Training Camp 12 N/A
Training Camp 13 Trent Sherfield
Training Camp 14 Durham Smythe
Training Camp 15 Jevon Holland
Training Camp 16 Chase Edmonds
Training Camp 17 Jaelan Phillips

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!

