8/24/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; the first recipient wears orange once more!

The Miami Dolphins are hosting the Philadelphia Eagles for the first day of their joint practice sessions in South Florida this morning. In their previous joint practices against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the orange jersey was left back in Miami - presumably because the Bucs use orange jerseys as their “non-contact” jersey. However, against the Eagles, the orange jersey is alive and well.

Who is wearing the orange threads at today’s practice?

Second-year defensive stud, Jaelan Phillips, was given the honor!

Phillips was the very first winner of the orange practice jersey - a jersey that is awarded to the previous session’s best performer. As training camp nears its conclusion, Jaelan has once again been honored.

The Dolphins are hoping for a big leap from Phillips, which is saying a lot since he already holds the record for most sacks by a Dolphins rookie. According to camp reports, he is already meeting those expectations.

Jaelan Phillips picked up a pair of sacks – my favorite was him incorporating a move that he was repping during individuals to bull rush then spin back inside. Early in team, he gets home and shuts down a play with that same move. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2022

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa OTA 3 Zach Sieler OTA 4 Christian Wilkins OTA 5 Robert Hunt Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland OTA 6 Tyreek Hill OTA 7 Raekwon Davis OTA 8 River Cracraft Training Camp 1 Alec Ingold Training Camp 2 Jaylen Waddle Training Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg Training Camp 4 Jevon Holland Training Camp 5 Tyreek Hill Training Camp 6 Zach Sieler Training Camp 7 Tua Tagovailoa Training Camp 8 Andrew Van Ginkel Training Camp 9 Christian Wilkins Training Camp 10 Xavien Howard Training Camp 11 N/A Training Camp 12 N/A Training Camp 13 Trent Sherfield Training Camp 14 Durham Smythe Training Camp 15 Jevon Holland Training Camp 16 Chase Edmonds Training Camp 17 Jaelan Phillips

