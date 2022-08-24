Miami Dolphins training camp 2022: Eagles joint practice 1 Twitter updates

The Miami Dolphins are back on the practice field on Wednesday, continuing their 2022 training camp. Today, they are joined not just by fans, who are back in the stands, but also by the Philadelphia Eagles in the first of two joint practices between the teams. The joint practices will culminate tomorrow, followed by an off day before the Eagles and Dolphins face off in the preseason finale for both clubs.

As we did for the Dolphins' joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this summer, our Twitter list is modified for the next couple of days. I have added several Eagles writers to the list, giving us a better look at everything that is happening at the practices.

The practices also will start a little earlier for these two workouts, beginning at 10:15 instead of the normal 10:45. No media session with Mike McDaniel is scheduled for Wednesday, but Miami’s head coach is expected to speak to the media on Thursday.

Feel free to discuss the practice and everything going on using the comments at the bottom of the article. If you know of someone who needs to be added to the Twitter list, please let us know so we can make sure they are included in tomorrow’s list.

Here is today’s Twitter list.