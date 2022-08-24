Dolphins working out OLB Trey Flowers

The Miami Dolphins are taking a look at free agent edge rusher Trey Flowers, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. A 2015 fourth-round draft pick by the New England Patriots, Flowers was released by the Detroit Lions in March. At 29, he would be entering his eighth year in the NFL.

In four seasons with the Patriots, Flowers appeared in 46 games, including 37 starts. He recorded 164 tackles, six passes defensed, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 21 sacks. In his three years with the Lions, Flowers appeared in 29 games with 27 starts and tallied 97 tackles, one pass defensed, five forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and 10.5 sacks. He was with the Patriots for their Super Bowls LI and LIII wins. He has been limited to just seven games played each of the last two seasons, landing on injured reserve in 2020 with a broken arm and in 2021 with a knee injury.

If Flowers were added to the Dolphins’ roster, he would join a group of pass rushers including Emmanuel Ogbah, Melvin Ingram, Jaelan Phillips, and Andrew Van Ginkel.

Miami is hosting the Philadelphia Eagles this week in a pair of joint training camp practices. The two teams will then meet in a Preseason Week 3 game, the final tuneup game of the preseason before the regular season kicks off in two weeks.