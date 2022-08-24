Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Bill Belichick reminds everyone who’s in charge in New England - Pats Pulpit
New England’s head coach was asked about the offensive play-calling on Monday.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Jets Fans Agree Joe Flacco Is the Choice at QB While Zach Wilson Is Out - Gang Green Nation
Today we have our latest installment of SB Nation Reacts.
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
Who we didn’t see in Preseason Week 2: Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos - Buffalo Rumblings
A much shorter list this week
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Ravens Isaiah Likely goes for 8/100/1 on only 15 snaps - Baltimore Beatdown
The rookie showed a full and balanced skillset before, during and after the catch for the second straight week.
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
Mike Tomlin doesn’t name a starter, Steelers QB competition is open - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach was asked if he was ready to name a starter for the regular season, and he isn’t. This puts even more of an emphasis on the Week 3 preseason game.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Bengals - Giants: 7 winners and 3 losers from Preseason Week 2 clash - Cincy Jungle
The Bengals showed plenty of good things on Sunday night despite the loss.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: In Jacoby Brissett We Trust - Dawgs By Nature
Cleveland putting its faith in veteran quarterback to open the 2022 season.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
The Value of Things: Where Do We Go From Here? - Battle Red Blog
What have we learned about crime and punishment?
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
Week 2 Malik Willis check-in Titans - Music City Miracles
How did Titans rookie QB look in week 2 compared to week 1?
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Bleacher Report thinks Jaguars should cut Laviska Shenault - Big Cat Country
If there’s a position group that the Jacksonville Jaguars prioritized in free agency, it was wide receiver. And for good reason—DJ Chark had one foot out the door, Jamal Agnew and Tavon Austin had...
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts Starters To Play Up to a Half in Third Preseason Game Against Tampa Bay - Stampede Blue
You can expect to see the Indianapolis Colts’ starters out there for part of the team’s final preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
WR K.J Hamler will participate in team drills this week and could play in the preseason finale vs. the Vikings - Mile High Report
Some positive news on the Broncos explosive receiver.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Chargers Training Camp: Winners and Losers from preseason week two - Bolts From The Blue
Here’s who shone and here’s who sputtered against the Cowboys on Saturday night.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders news: Running back Kenyan Drake is released - Silver And Black Pride
Running back was an expensive buy last year
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy says Patrick Mahomes is distributing the football very well - Arrowhead Pride
The offensive coordinator said Kansas City’s quarterback and receivers are building chemistry both on and off the field.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
10 Risers and 5 fallers: Giants players whose stock improved or dropped after Sunday - Big Blue View
Let’s take at who is trending up, and who is trending down, for the Giants
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Nick Foles’ legendary Super Bowl run was somehow even more impressive than we realized - Bleeding Green Nation
Try wrapping your brain around this one.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
Cowboys need to review sunk cost fallacy before making roster decisions - Blogging The Boys
It will take courage and recognition of sunk costs to pick the best 53 players for the Cowboys roster..
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
Washington Roster Moves: Logan Thomas activated from PUP; Two more TEs added - Hogs Haven
TE1 is back!
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
Tracking the Green Bay Packers’ special teams differences from Week 1/2 - Acme Packing Company
RB Tyler Goodson, ILB Ty Summers, OLB Kobe Jones and CB Kiondre Thomas are trending up after Week 2.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Dan Campbell orchestrates a coachless practice for Detroit Lions - Pride Of Detroit
It was an odd scene in Allen Park, as the Detroit Lions ran a true coachless practice.
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
A Scout’s Take: Waiting for the final Bears’ preseason game - Windy City Gridiron
Our resident scout, Greg Gabriel, has some big-picture thoughts on how teams will handle the third preseason game, but also some specific takes on Roquan Smith and Teven Jenkins.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Minnesota Vikings trade for QB Nick Mullens - Daily Norseman
It looks like there’s a new backup in town
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Michael Thomas - Canal Street Chronicles
The latest on the Saints star wide receiver.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Falcons - Jets: 10 takeaways from Atlanta’s second preseason game - The Falcoholic
It was another big night from Atlanta’s quarterbacks, but that’s not all we learned.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Matt Corral likely to miss the entire 2022 season due to Lisfranc injury - Cat Scratch Reader
The quarterback left early during Friday’s game with an apparent foot injury. It will likely end his season.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Bucs aren’t rushing to sign additional help for the offensive line - Bucs Nation
Tampa Bay looks to keep things in-house
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Kyle Shanahan explains why he’s excited for Trey Lance; believes he could be missing piece to the Super Bowl - Niners Nation
Shanahan spoke about the added element Lance brings to the 49ers
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Arizona Cardinals trade late round pick for offensive lineman Cody Ford - Revenge of the Birds
The Arizona Cardinals are bulking up their offensive line depth.
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
Geno Smith takes all first team snaps for Seahawks offense Monday in practice - Field Gulls
Just three weeks remain until the Seattle Seahawks host Russell Wilson and the rest of the Denver Broncos for the season opener of Monday Night Football in Week 1 of the 2022 season. In the five...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams News: Where did Matthew Stafford rank in NFL’s Top 100 list? - Turf Show Times
The Rams’ signal caller played his best football last year when it mattered most
