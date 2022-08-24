Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Bill Belichick reminds everyone who’s in charge in New England - Pats Pulpit

New England’s head coach was asked about the offensive play-calling on Monday.





Jets Fans Agree Joe Flacco Is the Choice at QB While Zach Wilson Is Out - Gang Green Nation

Today we have our latest installment of SB Nation Reacts.





Who we didn’t see in Preseason Week 2: Buffalo Bills vs Denver Broncos - Buffalo Rumblings

A much shorter list this week

AFC NORTH:

Ravens Isaiah Likely goes for 8/100/1 on only 15 snaps - Baltimore Beatdown

The rookie showed a full and balanced skillset before, during and after the catch for the second straight week.





Mike Tomlin doesn’t name a starter, Steelers QB competition is open - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Pittsburgh Steelers head coach was asked if he was ready to name a starter for the regular season, and he isn’t. This puts even more of an emphasis on the Week 3 preseason game.





Bengals - Giants: 7 winners and 3 losers from Preseason Week 2 clash - Cincy Jungle

The Bengals showed plenty of good things on Sunday night despite the loss.





Cleveland Browns: In Jacoby Brissett We Trust - Dawgs By Nature

Cleveland putting its faith in veteran quarterback to open the 2022 season.

AFC SOUTH:

The Value of Things: Where Do We Go From Here? - Battle Red Blog

What have we learned about crime and punishment?





Week 2 Malik Willis check-in Titans - Music City Miracles

How did Titans rookie QB look in week 2 compared to week 1?





Bleacher Report thinks Jaguars should cut Laviska Shenault - Big Cat Country

If there’s a position group that the Jacksonville Jaguars prioritized in free agency, it was wide receiver. And for good reason—DJ Chark had one foot out the door, Jamal Agnew and Tavon Austin had...





Colts Starters To Play Up to a Half in Third Preseason Game Against Tampa Bay - Stampede Blue

You can expect to see the Indianapolis Colts’ starters out there for part of the team’s final preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday.

AFC WEST:

WR K.J Hamler will participate in team drills this week and could play in the preseason finale vs. the Vikings - Mile High Report

Some positive news on the Broncos explosive receiver.





Chargers Training Camp: Winners and Losers from preseason week two - Bolts From The Blue

Here’s who shone and here’s who sputtered against the Cowboys on Saturday night.





Raiders news: Running back Kenyan Drake is released - Silver And Black Pride

Running back was an expensive buy last year





Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy says Patrick Mahomes is distributing the football very well - Arrowhead Pride

The offensive coordinator said Kansas City’s quarterback and receivers are building chemistry both on and off the field.

NFC EAST:

10 Risers and 5 fallers: Giants players whose stock improved or dropped after Sunday - Big Blue View

Let’s take at who is trending up, and who is trending down, for the Giants





Nick Foles’ legendary Super Bowl run was somehow even more impressive than we realized - Bleeding Green Nation

Try wrapping your brain around this one.





Cowboys need to review sunk cost fallacy before making roster decisions - Blogging The Boys

It will take courage and recognition of sunk costs to pick the best 53 players for the Cowboys roster..





Washington Roster Moves: Logan Thomas activated from PUP; Two more TEs added - Hogs Haven

TE1 is back!

NFC NORTH:

Tracking the Green Bay Packers’ special teams differences from Week 1/2 - Acme Packing Company

RB Tyler Goodson, ILB Ty Summers, OLB Kobe Jones and CB Kiondre Thomas are trending up after Week 2.





Dan Campbell orchestrates a coachless practice for Detroit Lions - Pride Of Detroit

It was an odd scene in Allen Park, as the Detroit Lions ran a true coachless practice.





A Scout’s Take: Waiting for the final Bears’ preseason game - Windy City Gridiron

Our resident scout, Greg Gabriel, has some big-picture thoughts on how teams will handle the third preseason game, but also some specific takes on Roquan Smith and Teven Jenkins.





Minnesota Vikings trade for QB Nick Mullens - Daily Norseman

It looks like there’s a new backup in town

NFC SOUTH:

Michael Thomas - Canal Street Chronicles

The latest on the Saints star wide receiver.





Falcons - Jets: 10 takeaways from Atlanta’s second preseason game - The Falcoholic

It was another big night from Atlanta’s quarterbacks, but that’s not all we learned.





Matt Corral likely to miss the entire 2022 season due to Lisfranc injury - Cat Scratch Reader

The quarterback left early during Friday’s game with an apparent foot injury. It will likely end his season.





Bucs aren’t rushing to sign additional help for the offensive line - Bucs Nation

Tampa Bay looks to keep things in-house

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Kyle Shanahan explains why he’s excited for Trey Lance; believes he could be missing piece to the Super Bowl - Niners Nation

Shanahan spoke about the added element Lance brings to the 49ers





Arizona Cardinals trade late round pick for offensive lineman Cody Ford - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals are bulking up their offensive line depth.





Geno Smith takes all first team snaps for Seahawks offense Monday in practice - Field Gulls

Just three weeks remain until the Seattle Seahawks host Russell Wilson and the rest of the Denver Broncos for the season opener of Monday Night Football in Week 1 of the 2022 season. In the five...





Rams News: Where did Matthew Stafford rank in NFL’s Top 100 list? - Turf Show Times

The Rams’ signal caller played his best football last year when it mattered most