8/23/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; a running-back makes the list!

Oh, where does the time go? It feels like only yesterday when we, as Miami Dolphins fans, were pining for the start of offseason practices, yet now, on August 23rd, we find ourselves nearing the end of training camp as Miami gears up for their final preseason contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Another new day brings another new practice and another opportunity for a player to be awarded the orange practice jersey - a jersey given to the previous practice’s best performer. Who got the nod today?

Chase Edmonds was the man in the orange threads!

This marks the first time this offseason that a running-back was bestowed the orange jersey - unless you count fullback, Alec Ingold, and I don’t.

Edmonds was signed to a two-year deal worth $12.6 million this offseason. With fellow running-back, Raheem Mostert, dealing with lingering injury issues, Edmonds has been the lead man in the Miami backfield according to reports. It bears watching to see if that pecking order sticks once Mostert is back with the squad on a full-time basis - yet a committee in the running-backs room is the most likely outcome.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa OTA 3 Zach Sieler OTA 4 Christian Wilkins OTA 5 Robert Hunt Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland OTA 6 Tyreek Hill OTA 7 Raekwon Davis OTA 8 River Cracraft Training Camp 1 Alec Ingold Training Camp 2 Jaylen Waddle Training Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg Training Camp 4 Jevon Holland Training Camp 5 Tyreek Hill Training Camp 6 Zach Sieler Training Camp 7 Tua Tagovailoa Training Camp 8 Andrew Van Ginkel Training Camp 9 Christian Wilkins Training Camp 10 Xavien Howard Training Camp 11 N/A Training Camp 12 N/A Training Camp 13 Trent Sherfield Training Camp 14 Durham Smythe Training Camp 15 Jevon Holland Training Camp 16 Chase Edmonds

