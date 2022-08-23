 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

8/23/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; a running-back makes the list!

By Marek Brave
Las Vegas Raiders v Miami Dolphins Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images

Oh, where does the time go? It feels like only yesterday when we, as Miami Dolphins fans, were pining for the start of offseason practices, yet now, on August 23rd, we find ourselves nearing the end of training camp as Miami gears up for their final preseason contest against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Another new day brings another new practice and another opportunity for a player to be awarded the orange practice jersey - a jersey given to the previous practice’s best performer. Who got the nod today?

Chase Edmonds was the man in the orange threads!

This marks the first time this offseason that a running-back was bestowed the orange jersey - unless you count fullback, Alec Ingold, and I don’t.

Edmonds was signed to a two-year deal worth $12.6 million this offseason. With fellow running-back, Raheem Mostert, dealing with lingering injury issues, Edmonds has been the lead man in the Miami backfield according to reports. It bears watching to see if that pecking order sticks once Mostert is back with the squad on a full-time basis - yet a committee in the running-backs room is the most likely outcome.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking

Practice Player
Practice Player
OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips
OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa
OTA 3 Zach Sieler
OTA 4 Christian Wilkins
OTA 5 Robert Hunt
Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts
Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland
OTA 6 Tyreek Hill
OTA 7 Raekwon Davis
OTA 8 River Cracraft
Training Camp 1 Alec Ingold
Training Camp 2 Jaylen Waddle
Training Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg
Training Camp 4 Jevon Holland
Training Camp 5 Tyreek Hill
Training Camp 6 Zach Sieler
Training Camp 7 Tua Tagovailoa
Training Camp 8 Andrew Van Ginkel
Training Camp 9 Christian Wilkins
Training Camp 10 Xavien Howard
Training Camp 11 N/A
Training Camp 12 N/A
Training Camp 13 Trent Sherfield
Training Camp 14 Durham Smythe
Training Camp 15 Jevon Holland
Training Camp 16 Chase Edmonds

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!

