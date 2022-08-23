Jaylen Waddle returns to practice for the Miami Dolphins; doesn’t fully participate

The Miami Dolphins returned to the practice field Tuesday afternoon with a short practice inside due to weather concerns. After a brief absence that was described by head coach, Mike McDaniel, as precautionary, Dolphins’ second-year wide-receiver, Jaylen Waddle, also returned to action - albeit in individual drills.

Short practice -- was good to see Waddle moving around at there; looked fast as hell in indys. We'll cover it all on Drive Time and the camp report on the website. — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 23, 2022

Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle earlier in practice in the morning. Miami’s being very cautious with the second-year player, who was held out of team drills. pic.twitter.com/3z9ySNqxi4 — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 23, 2022

According to Dolphins media man, Travis Wingfield, Waddle looked “fast as hell.” Jaylen’s return - in any capacity - is fantastic news for the Miami Dolphins as they prepare for their final preseason contest against the Philadelphia Eagles. Waddle is unlikely to play in the game, but we’ll see if he can progress to team drills tomorrow when joint practices with the Eagles start.

Ultimately, the goal - as Mike McDaniel most certainly knows - is to make sure that Jaylen Waddle is on the field at Hard Rock Stadium for week one when the Miami Dolphins host their division rivals, the New England Patriots. A full complement of weapons for quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, should inject some much needed life into the offense of the Miami Dolphins - something that has been sorely lacking for a number of years.

