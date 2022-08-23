Miami Dolphins training camp 2022: Practice 16 Twitter updates

The last week of the Miami Dolphins’ 2022 training camp has started. The team is on the field for practice this morning, then will have the Philadelphia Eagles join them for join practices on Wednesday and Thursday. The week will end with the Dolphins and Eagles playing their final preseason game for the year. Then, it is on to the regular season.

Tody also marks the second round of roster cuts. After having to get down to 85 players last week, the roster size drops to 80 players today. The in-season 53-man roster size goes into effect next Tuesday.

