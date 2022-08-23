Dolphins cut Redwine, Hofrichter, and Johnson; place Alexander and Lovett on Injured Reserve

The Miami Dolphins made a handful of roster moves a short time ago, bringing their roster down to 80 before today’s NFL deadline.

According to the team, the Dolphins released punter Sterling Hofrichter, linebacker Deandre Johnson, and safety Sheldrick Redwine. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald first reported the Redwine cut.

ROSTER MOVES | We have waived P Sterling Hofrichter, LB Deandre Johnson and S Sheldrick Redwine. We also placed CB Mackensie Alexander and FB John Lovett on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/BjGKb2uSsU — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 23, 2022

Here’s what the team’s official release says about Hofrichter, Johnson, and Redwine:

Hofrichter joined the Dolphins as a free agent signing on Aug. 5, 2022. He was a seventh-round pick (228th overall) by Atlanta in the 2020 NFL Draft and played in all 16 games for the Falcons his rookie season, totaling 56 punts for 2,381 yards (42.5 avg.) with 17 inside the 20. In 2021, Hofrichter spent part of the season on Tampa Bay’s practice squad and appeared in two games for the Buccaneers. He played collegiately at Syracuse. Johnson signed with Miami as an undrafted college free agent on May 13, 2022. He played in all 12 games with 10 starts as a graduate transfer for the University of Miami in 2021, totaling 26 tackles (14 solo), 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble. Johnson spent the previous four seasons (2017-20) at Tennessee, where he appeared in 41 contests. He is a Miami native and won a state championship at Miami Southridge High School in 2016. Redwine originally joined the Dolphins on Oct. 26, 2021 and spent parts of the 2021 season on both the active roster and practice squad, appearing in four games with Miami and two with the N.Y. Jets. Redwine spent the first two years (2019-20) of his career in Cleveland and has played in 33 career games with eight starts. He originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (119th overall) by Cleveland in the 2019 NFL Draft. Redwine is a Miami native and played at Killian High School before attending the University of Miami.

The Dolphins also placed newly signed cornerback Mackensie Alexander on the injured reserve and fullback John Lovett. Lovett was a long shot to make the roster, but Alexander is a bit of a surprise. After all, the team’s cornerback room has taken a hit over the last few weeks and the team had hoped his versatility would help with Trill Williams’ absence.

Here’s what the team’s official press release says about Alexander and Lovett.

Alexander was signed by the Dolphins on Aug. 15, 2022. He’s played six NFL seasons, spending five with Minnesota (2016-19, 2021) and one with Cincinnati (2020). Alexander has appeared in 84 career games with 25 starts, recording 197 tackles (144 solo), 4.5 sacks, three interceptions, 32 passes defensed and one fumble recovery. He’s also played in two playoff games. Alexander originally entered the NFL as a second-round pick (54th overall) by Minnesota in the 2016 NFL Draft following a collegiate career at Clemson. An Immokalee, Florida native, he attended Immokalee High School. Lovett signed with the Dolphins on Feb. 18, 2022. He played eight games for Green Bay in 2020, totaling three carries for six yards (2.0 avg.). He also totaled four special teams tackles (three solo). Lovett originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Kansas City on May 4, 2019. He primarily played quarterback at Princeton, where he was the school’s first two-time first-team All-American since 1964.

With Alexander on the shelf, the Dolphins will almost certainly turn to free agency to bring in another veteran presence in the secondary — unless they like what they see out of guys like Elijah Campbell, Kader Kohou, and some of the other young corners on the roster.

Time will tell, but for now, the Miami Dolphins roster is at 80 — just in time for today’s 4 PM EDT deadline.