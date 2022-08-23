Miami Dolphins cut safety Sheldrick Redwine

The Miami Dolphins and the rest of the National Football League have until today at 4 PM EDT to trim their rosters from 85 players down to 80. This means General Manager Chris Grier and Head Coach Mike McDaniel have a lot of important decisions to make over the next several hours.

The first of those problematic decisions came a short time ago when the team released safety Sheldrick Redwine according to the Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson.

Dolphins released safety Sheldrick Redwine, per source. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) August 23, 2022

Redwine, a former Miami Hurricanes standout, joined the Dolphins in 2021 and appeared in four games with the team. During his four years in the NFL, Redwine totaled 77 tackles (48 solo), three pass deflections, and one interception. He had two tackles with the Dolphins.

A move like this bodes well for rookie safety Verone McKinley III. McKinley has been impressive throughout camp and has shown the coaching staff more throughout the preseason than Redwine. But, of course, getting stiff-armed into oblivion in Saturday’s loss to the Las Vegas Raiders didn’t help his chances.

Miami must make four additional cuts before today’s 4 PM EDT deadline.