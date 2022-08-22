Has Skylar Thompson done enough to make the Miami Dolphins’ 53 man roster?

Few people - neither fans nor analysts - predicted that the Miami Dolphins would take a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft. After all, they re-committed themselves to 2020 1st round selection, Tua Tagovailoa, this offseason, while also signing competent veteran, Teddy Bridgewater, as his backup. There it was. Miami’s quarterback room for the 2022 was set.

Until it wasn’t.

Enter, Skyler Thompson - the 24 (now 25) year old rookie from Kansas State who the Dolphins selected in the 7th round of the league’s most recent draft. Okay, so the Dolphins drafted a late round quarterback, but that doesn’t mean he is going to be good enough to make the squad, right?

Wrong.

All Skylar Thompson has done since he joined the Miami Dolphins is prove to his teammates, coaches and Dolphins fans that he belongs in the National Football League.

In Miami’s first preseason contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Thompson played the entire game while Tagovailoa and Bridgewater looked on from the bench. Thompson looked confident and in control, finishing his debut with 20 completions on 28 attempts for 214 yards and a touchdown. The Dolphins were victorious that day, but the final score was far less important than the performance put forth from the rookie signal caller.

He once again saw the field in the Dolphins’ second preseason game just this past Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders. After taking over for Teddy Bridgewater in the second half of the contest, Skylar amassed 129 yards passing on 9 completions (10 attempts). For a second straight game, he did not throw an interception. In fact, he almost led his team to a late-game victory, driving down the field as the 4th quarter was winding down, only for Jason Sanders’ kick to hit the uprights.

Maybe Thompson’s credible performances in his first two appearances in a Dolphins uniform shouldn’t have been such a surprise. At Kansas State, Skylar appeared in 45 games over 5 seasons. He passed for 7,124 yards and 42 touchdowns - while only throwing 16 interceptions. He had a career completion percentage of 62.4%. His passing yards and touchdown totals trail only Josh Freeman on the KSU statistical leader boards. He was also a threat with his legs, totaling 1,087 yards and 26 touchdowns on the ground.

Thompson will have one more opportunity - against the Philadelphia Eagles - this preseason to show Mike McDaniel why he should be rostered on Miami’s 53 man squad when final cuts are finished. But, if you ask many folks who are invested in Miami’s success this season, he has already shown plenty enough to have locked up his roster spot for 2022.

The next question to be answered is if he can do enough to make Teddy Bridgewater tradeable. Time will tell, but Chris Grier, Mike McDaniel and the rest of the Miami Dolphins’ brass must be feeling pretty pleased with their 2022 #247 overall selection so far.

Do you think Skylar Thompson is a lock to make Miami’s 53 man roster? Would you be willing to part ways with Teddy Bridgewater right now based on what Thompson has already shown? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13! Fins up!