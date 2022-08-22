Raiders vs Dolphins preseason review: Miami snap count breakdown

The Miami Dolphins lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday night, dropping the contest 15-13 in what really was a forgettable game. In the second week of the 2022 NFL Preseason, neither team ran their full offense or defense, instead looking to get some starters a few game-style snaps before turning everything over to the depth players.

To get an idea of who played for Miami, and what it could mean for each player’s chances of making the 53-man regular-season roster, we take a look at the snap counts for both sides of the ball for the Dolphins this afternoon.

Did not play

Offense

Alec Ingold, fullback

John Lovett, fullback

Raheem Mostert, running back

Tanner Conner, tight end

Tyreek Hill, wide receiver

Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver

Blaise Andries, offensive lineman

Terron Armstead, offensive lineman

Greg Little, offensive lineman

Defense

Melvin Ingram, linebacker

Brennan Scarlett, linebacker

Xavien Howard, cornerback

Eric Rowe, safety

Offense

Quarterbacks

Teddy Bridgewater - 29 snaps (51%)

Skylar Thompson - 15 (26%)

Tua Tagovailoa - 13 (21%)

Nothing overly surprising about the quarterback rotation. Tagovailoa started and played two drives before heading to the bench. After Thompson played the entire first preseason game, the Dolphins gave the majority of the playing time this week to Bridgewater. Thompson finished the game and actually gave the team a spark when he came in.

Running backs

Myles Gaskin - 17 (30%) | 6 special teams snaps (26%)

Salvon Ahmed - 12 (21%) | 6 (26%)

ZaQuandre White - 10 (18%) | 5 (22%)

Chase Edmonds - 10 (18%)

Sony Michel - 8 (14%)

Raheem Mostert was expected to play, but was held out by a coach’s decision just before the game. The rushing game was just about non-existent for most of the contest, so it is hard to get an idea of what Miami is going to do at running back, especially given how even the snaps were across the group. Mostert and Edmonds should be the top two, with Michel likely behind them. The surprise of the group may have been Gaskin, who came in after Ahmed. The final running back slot probably comes down to those two, and it might be a coin flip at this point.

Tight ends

Mike Gesicki - 25 (44%)

Cethan Carter - 22 (39%) | 11 (48%)

Hunter Long - 19 (33%) | 9 (39%)

Durham Smythe - 10 (18%) | 5 (22%)

The talk of the position group was obviously Gesicki playing so much of the game, appearing late into the contest despite the rest of the starters having long headed to the sideline. It sounds like stay in the game was at least somewhat Gesicki’s request as he works on his blocking and as he tried to atone for some of his receiving issues in the contest. Carter would seem to be the bubble player in the group, hoping his special teams play can keep him on the roster.

Wide receivers

Erik Ezukanma - 31 (54%) | 8 (35%)

Braylon Sanders - 29 (51%) | 1 (4%)

Lynn Bowden, Jr. - 18 (32%) | 5 (22%)

River Cracraft - 17 (30%) | 5 (22%)

Mohamed Sanu - 16 (28%)

Preston Williams - 15 (26%) | 4 (17%)

Trent Sherfield - 13 (23%) | 8 (35%)

Cedric Wilson, Jr. - 13 (23%)

The real surprise here was how quickly the Dolphins dashed our hopes of seeing Tyreek Hill in a game for the team for the first time. He was not included in the “not expected to play” list and he warmed up in pads, but then was pulled and spent the game on the sideline. It was just a coach’s decision move, no injury or anything, and really was probably a good decision but it was disappointing. Ezukanma appears to be a lock for the roster, joining Hill, Jaylen Waddle (held out with an injury), and Wilson. The fifth and sixth spots on the roster would appear to belong to Sherfield and Bowden, but Sanders, Cracraft, and Sanu could all fight their way on to the roster. Williams feels like he is quickly disappearing, even though he is getting some work as a punt returner.

Offensive linemen

Larnel Coleman - 57 (100%) | 3 (13%)

Michael Deiter - 42 (74%) | 4 (17%)

Kion Smith - 42 (74%) | 3 (13%)

Solomon Kindley - 36 (63%)

Robert Jones - 34 (60%) | 4 (17%)

Liam Eichenberg - 15 (26%) | 1 (4%)

Robert Hunt - 15 (26%) | 1 (4%)

Connor Williams - 15 (26%) | 1 (4%)

Austin Jackson - 15 (26%) | 1 (4%)

Adam Pankey - 14 (25%) | 3 (13%)

Basically, the Dolphins went with two lines during the game, the starters (minus Terron Armstead) and the second team. Coleman, likely the primary backup for Armstead, played all 57 snaps, the only player on the Dolphins’ offense or defense to play 100% of the available snaps. The team is clearly looking to get him the experience needed if anything were to happen to Armstead during the season. Deiter is serving as the backup center and can be a utility guy throughout the year if anything happens to an interior lineman. Kindley looks like he should make the team and has been solid. The starters played well, especially in pass protection, but the entire position group has to do better in the running game.

Defense

Defensive linemen

Ben Stille - 35 (57%) | 2 (9%)

Porter Gustin - 33 (54%) | 2 (9%)

Benito Jones - 27 (44%)

John Jenkins - 24 (39%) | 2 (9%)

Raekwon Davis - 20 (33%) | 1 (4%)

Niles Scott - 13 (21%) | 2 (9%)

Zach Sieler - 13 (21%) | 1 (4%)

Christian Wilkins - 13 (21%) | 1 (4%)

Emmanuel Ogbah - 10 (16%)

It seems like every year, the Dolphins are deep on the defensive line, and it is true again this summer. Stille, Gustin, and Jones could all be battling for the final roster spot and/or practice squad positions. Scott signed last week so he has an uphill battle to make the roster. Jenkins, Daais, Sieler, Wilkins, and Ogbah should all be locks.

Linebackers

Channing Tindall - 24 (41%) | 7 (30%)

Andrew Van Ginkel - 23 (38%) | 9 (39%)

Cameron Goode - 23 (38%) | 7 (30%)

Jerome Baker - 18 (30%) | 1 (4%)

Jaelan Phillips - 18 (30%) | 1 (4%)

Sam Eguavoen - 16 (26%) | 10 (43%)

Deandre Johnson - 15 (25%) | 3 (13%)

Calvin Munson - 14 (23%) | 11 (48%)

Duke Riley, 14 (23%)

Darius Hodge - 13 (21%) | 5 (22%)

Elandon Roberts - 8 (13%) | 1 (4%)

Owen Carney, Jr. - 4 (7%)

The Dolphins gave rookie Tindall the most snaps at linebacker, continuing to give him NFL experience. He appears set to be a key rotational guy at the position. Van Ginkel, Baker, Phillips, and Roberts will make the roster, along with Tindall and Melvin Ingram. After that, Goode, Eguavoen, Riley and Hodge are probably battling for the remaining roster spots.

Cornerbacks

Kader Kohou - 42 (69%) | 10 (43%)

Mackensie Alexander - 24 (39%) | 1 (4%)

Keion Crossen - 24 (39%)

Elijah Hamilton - 23 (38%) | 5 (22%)

Noah Igbinoghene - 19 (31%) | 10 (43%)

Nik Needham - 15 (25%) | 1 (4%)

D’Angelo Ross - 9 (15%) | 2 (9%)

At this point, Miami may need to sign another eight cornerbacks just to make sure they make it through the final preseason game. Cornerbacks seem to be getting injured every time the Dolphins defense is on the field. Xavien Howard did not play in this game and Byron Jones is still on the Physically Unable to Perform list, so Miami’s top two corners were not in the game. Needham is cornerback three, but he left the game with a hand/finger injury. Behind those three, it is just a muddled confusion of players trying to prove they should make the roster. Kohou, Cross, and Igbinoghene may be the next three. Alexander was signed to replace Trill Williams, who sustained a torn ACL in the first preseason game, so he has an uphill climb to catch up to everyone else.

Safeties

Verone McKinley III - 33 (54%) | 3 (13%)

Elijah Campbell - 24 (39%) | 12 (52%)

Quincy Wilson - 19 (31%) | 5 (22%)

Jevon Holland - 18 (30%) | 1 (4%)

Brandon Jones - 18 (30%) | 1 (4%)

Clayton Fejedelem - 14 (23%) | 7 (30%)

Sheldrick Redwine - 10 (16%) | 4 (17%)

Holland, Jones, and Eric Rowe are likely the top three for the position group. Fejedelem and Redwine are both special teams players who could make the roster for that reason. Campbell is in the conversation for making the team, but could be on the wrong side of the numbers game. McKinley could be headed for the practice squad.

Special Teams

Jason Sanders, kicker - 8 (35%)

Blake Ferguson, long snapper - 6 (26%)

Gerrid Doaks, running back - 5 (22%)

Thomas Morstead, punter - 5 (22%)

Kellen Diesch, offensive lineman - 3 (13%)

Sterling Hofrichter, punter - 2 (9%)

Sanders, Ferguson, Morstead, and Hofrichter all make sense. It cannot be a good sign about your future with the team if you are a running back or an offensive lineman who only made appearances on special teams in the preseason.