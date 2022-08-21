Miami Dolphins depth chart 2022: Predicting the 53-man roster after Preseason Week 2

Two weeks of the three-week 2022 NFL Preseason is complete, with the regular season kicking off in just 18 days. The league’s 53-man roster limit goes into effect in just nine days. There are a lot of decisions to be made between now and the final round of roster cuts, from how many quarterbacks can you afford to keep on the roster to which bubble player has earned their way onto the correct side of the cut line. Where do the Miami Dolphins stand after two preseason games?

Saturday night featured the Dolphins dropping their second preseason game, losing 15-13 to the Las Vegas Raiders. The loss moved Miami to 1-1 for the preseason, but more importantly, it showed some things that are right for the club while there are some things that have to be corrected before the regular season begins. Time is running short, but there are things the Dolphins can do - and roster decisions they can make - to get the team off to a fast start in 2022.

After yesterday’s game and with another week of training camp practices behind us, it is time to update our roster prediction for the Dolphins.

Offense (26)

Quarterback (3)

Tua Tagovailoa

Teddy Bridgewater

Skylar Thompson

Change: No change.

Thompson continues to look like the future backup quarterback for the Dolphins, but the team still needs Bridgewater on the roster as well. Having a veteran ready to step in if needed is important, especially when the other option is a seventh-round rookie. Give Thompson a year of development and he may be ready to serve in the number two role next season. Add in Bridgewater’s entire $6.5 million salary is guaranteed this year and it makes no sense for Miami to move on from him.

Running back (4)

Chase Edmonds

Raheem Mostert

Sony Michel

Salvon Ahmed

Change: Removed Myles Gaskin. Added Salvon Ahmed.

The running game has yet to show up this summer, so it is hard to really judge who will make the roster out of the group. The bubble is on Gaskin and Ahmed right now, and it might just be a flip of the coin between the two. I’ll move Ahmed ahead of Gaskin because it feels like Ahmed may have a bigger special teams role than Gaskin. The fumble by Gaskin did not help his cause.

Fullback (1)

Alec Ingold

Change: None.

The Dolphins still have not used either fullback on the roster.

Tight end (4)

Mike Gesicki

Durham Smythe

Hunter Long

Cethan Carter

Change: None.

Another bubble player who could be a coin toss, I nearly pulled Carter off the roster to give me a spot somewhere else, but he played the most snaps on special teams of anyone on the roster. It feels like the coaches like his special teams ability, so I will leave him on the roster.

Wide receiver (6)

Tyreek Hill

Jaylen Waddle

Cedric Wilson, Jr.

Erik Ezukanma

Lynn Bowden, Jr.

Trent Sherfield

Change: Remove Mohamed Sanu. Add Trent Sherfield.

Preston Williams is still on the bubble. He is seeing some work as a returner, but it feels like Bowden has the nod over him in that role, and three receptions for 22 yards are not going to jump Williams into the wide receiver rotation. Ezukanma is a lock now. Bowden should make the roster. Sherfield replaces Sanu though River Cracraft could also factor into the final decision.

Offensive lineman (8)

Terron Armstead

Liam Eichenberg

Connor Williams

Robert Hunt

Austin Jackson

Solomon Kindley

Michael Deiter

Larnel Coleman

Change: None.

Coleman could come off the roster, with someone like Robert Jones sliding into the spot, but the coaches appear to be trying to get Coleman experience, starting him in place of Terron Armstead and keeping him in the game for every offensive snap. Coleman would seem to be the primary left tackle backup, which gives him the roster spot. The Dolphins could still look to add a veteran offensive lineman, either sometime in the next couple of weeks or maybe after Week 1 so the full salary is not guaranteed.

Defense (24)

Defensive lineman (6)

Emmanuel Ogbah

Christian Wilkins

Zach Sieler

Raekwon Davis

John Jenkins

Benito Jones

Change: None.

Sieler is such a strong option on this line. Jones was added last week and continues to hold on to the position this week.

Linebacker (8)

Andrew Van Ginkel

Jerome Baker

Elandon Roberts

Jaelan Phillips

Melvin Ingram

Duke Riley

Channing Tindall

Sam Eguavoen

Change: None.

How do I get Cameron Goode onto the roster? Eguavoen or Riley could be in jeopardy in the next update to the roster projection.

Cornerback (6)

Xavien Howard

Byron Jones

Nik Needham

Noah Igbinoghene

Keion Crossen

Kader Kohou

Change: Add Kohou.

The cornerbacks are being decimated by injuries, making me want to keep a sixth player in the group. The easy answer is keeping Kohou here, adding him as depth. Jones’ status is still not known, Needham suffered what appeared to be a dislocated finger, and Crossen was slow to get up during the game. I know keeping Igbinoghene on the roster is not something fans want to see at this point, but I cannot get past the fact that he is only 22 years old and he has potential. He has to get better quickly, but there is something there that could lead to him being a solid depth cornerback. He is not a lock for the roster, but I am not ready to cut him yet.

Safety (4)

Jevon Holland

Brandon Jones

Eric Rowe

Clayton Fedejelem

Change: Remove Sheldrick Redwine.

Redwine loses his roster spot so I can add Kohou. You could flip a coin and keep Redwine to remove Fedejelem instead.

Special Teams (3)

Punter (1)

Thomas Morstead

Kicker (1)

Jason Sanders

Long Snapper (1)

Blake Ferguson

Change: None.

Sanders hit the upright on his third field goal attempt, but he has looked money all summer and should have a good year this season - in another even-numbered year.