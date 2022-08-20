Raiders vs. Dolphins Preseason 2022: Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill expected to play for Miami

The Miami Dolphins host the Las Vegas Raiders tonight in the second week of the 2022 NFL Preseason. After beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week with the majority of their starters not seeing the field, the Dolphins come into tonight’s game with the expectation that the starters will play. For the first time, Dolphins fans will have a chance to see players like wide receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Raheem Mostert on the field with returning starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tonight’s game is still just the second of three preseason games, so the playcalling will likely remain fairly conservative. Teams do not want to put anything on tape that may help their regular season opponents in game planning, and with a new head coach, new offensive system, and several new players, the Dolphins will be highly protective of their playbook tonight.

The team did list several players as not expected to play during the game, including wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, cornerback Xavien Howard, and left tackle Terron Armstead. Also not expected to play are safety Eric Rowe, fullbacks Alec Ingold and John Lovett, tight end Tanner Conner, linebacker Brennan Scarlett, and tackle Greg Little.

The Dolphins and Raiders are scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. ET from Miami Gardens’ Hard Rock Stadium. You can join in the discussion of the game in our gameday live thread posted shortly before the game here on the site. Everything you need to know to watch Raiders at Dolphins is here.