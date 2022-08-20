Las Vegas Raiders @ Miami Dolphins Preseason Game-Week 2: Live Game Thread & Game Information

The Miami Dolphins came out last week and won their first preseason game over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, which also marked the first win, even if it doesn’t count, for new head coach Mike McDaniel. Last week's win had some ups and downs for the team but also served as a sort of coming-out game for Skylar Thompson. Thompson, who most fans probably considered nothing more than camp fodder after he was selected in the seventh round of this year's draft seems to have, at the very least, cemented his spot on this roster as the third quarterback. Based on his first appearance it’s hard to imagine that the Dolphins could ever possibly sneak Thompson onto the practice squad in an always quarterback-hungry league.

As for the Las Vegas Raiders, they have already played two games before this week's contest due to playing in the Hall Of Fame Game. Las Vegas defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in the HOF game and then followed that up last week with a win over the Minnesota Vikings at home. Unlike the Dolphins who will be playing all three of their games in the state of Florida with last week's game in Tampa and this and next week's games at home, this will mark the second of the four preseason games for the Raiders where they have to travel a considerable distance. Long distance game may not affect teams the same way that it does during the regular season but this should give at least a slight bit of an edge to the Dolphins players.

In last week's game, the Dolphins sat the vast majority of their starters. While there has been some speculation among the media and fans on social media that Tua and other starters might make an appearance in this week's game head coach Mike Mcdaniel has yet to tip his hat to what his intentions are as to playing any of the starters. In years past teams have leaned towards the second to the last game as serving as their “dress rehearsal” and then using the final game as a way to really look at the bottom of the roster to help with deciding which bubble players will make the roster and which ones will be the final cuts. Time will tell which way the coaching staff will go this evening because if there is anything that coach McDaniel has shown us thus far it's that he is as unconventional as we have ever seen at the head coaching position.

The Las Vegas Raiders have thus far held out the majority of their starters in both of their previous games. Like with Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels has yet to give the media any indication of what his plans are for this week's game as it pertains to his starters. McDaniels has indicated via his comments to the media that he has yet to determine who the starters for the Raider will actually be in 2022, stating that “We are in competition mode still.”.

Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) @ Miami Dolphins (1-0)