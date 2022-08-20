PHINSIDER RADIO | Players to watch vs. the Raiders; interview with Jets beat writer Antwan Staley

It’s GAMEDAY Dolphins fans, and Jake and I have a BRAND NEW episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show to help get you ready for tonight’s 7 PM kickoff vs. the Las Vegas Raiders

In this episode, Jake Mendel and I will tell you which players we’ll be watching closely in tonight’s — dress rehearsal? [We don’t know how long the starters will play, but we do predict we will see more than last week. And yes, I think quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should and will play tonight. ]

Here’s a list of players I’m most excited to watch tonight vs. the Raiders.

slight change from last week, but here are the players I’m ‘most’ excited to watch vs LV #finsup



tua (should play IMO)



o-line

erik ezukanma

keon crossen

channing tindall

zaQuandre white

lynn bowden jr.

tanner conner

elijah campbell

benito jones

cameron goode

every starter pic.twitter.com/MNvjzWkRte — josh houtz (@houtz) August 20, 2022

Next, we welcome former Miami Dolphins beat writer, and current New York Jets beat writer Antwan Staley to the show. Antwan is the creme de la creme of sports journalism, and he was kind enough to answer an array of questions. Here are some of the questions we asked during our fifteen-minute interview.

As a beat writer at training camp, what are you looking to see out of players throughout training camp and the preseason? Should we be targeting any New York Jets players in fantasy football this season? What were your initial thoughts when the Miami Dolphins traded for Tyreek Hill? How excited are you for Tua Tagovailoa in Mike McDaniel’s offense?

Antwan later predicts the AFC East and raves about Dolphins' safety Jevon Holland.

All of this and more in this SPECIAL episode of Phinsider Radio! (P.S. Thanks again, Antwan!)

What players are you most excited to see tonight vs. the Las Vegas Raiders? Do you think Tua Tagovailoa will start? SHOULD he start?!?! Who will score the first touchdown for the Dolphins tonight at Hard Rock Stadium? Let us know in the comments section below!