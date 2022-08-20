Raiders at Dolphins 2022 Preseason Week 2: How to stream, TV channel, odds, weather, more

We are on to Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Preseason, with the Miami Dolphins preparing to host the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday night. Miami is coming off a win last Saturday over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while the Raiders have won twice already this preseason, having beaten the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game, then having defeated the Minnesota Vikings last week.

The Dolphins did not use the majority of their starters last week, and head coach Mike McDaniel has not stated what the plans will be for the first team this week. With only three preseason games, the team could use this as the dress rehearsal for the regular season, then use next week’s game as a final tune-up or as a final chance to get a look at some of the bubble players. The team released a list of “players not expected to play” about 90 minutes before kickoff last week and will probably do something similar today.

The Raiders have not played their starters in either of their first two games, and Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels did not give any real indication on his plans for the game. Asked about the potential of playing the “starters” on Saturday, McDaniels explained, “We haven’t really said, ‘This group’s the starters.’ We are in a competition mode, still.”

The line for the game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, has Las Vegas favored by one point.

Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) at Miami Dolphins (1-0)

2022 Preseason Week 2

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

Tied 18-18-1 (regular season)

Dolphins 3-0 (preseason)

Who won most recently?

Raiders 31-28 (OT) @ Las Vegas (Regular Season Week 3, 2021)

Dolphins 19-17 @ Tokyo in 1991 Preseason

What are the coaches’ regular season records against the other team?

Raiders’ Josh McDaniels (0-0) vs. Dolphins

Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel (0-0) vs. Raiders

