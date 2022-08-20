 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Raiders at Dolphins 2022 Preseason Week 2: How to stream, TV channel, odds, weather, more

Las Vegas Raiders at Miami Dolphins Preseason Week 2 2022 TV channel, broadcasters, radio coverage, online stream, odds, weather, and more

By Kevin Nogle
We are on to Week 2 of the 2022 NFL Preseason, with the Miami Dolphins preparing to host the Las Vegas Raiders Saturday night. Miami is coming off a win last Saturday over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers while the Raiders have won twice already this preseason, having beaten the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game, then having defeated the Minnesota Vikings last week.

The Dolphins did not use the majority of their starters last week, and head coach Mike McDaniel has not stated what the plans will be for the first team this week. With only three preseason games, the team could use this as the dress rehearsal for the regular season, then use next week’s game as a final tune-up or as a final chance to get a look at some of the bubble players. The team released a list of “players not expected to play” about 90 minutes before kickoff last week and will probably do something similar today.

The Raiders have not played their starters in either of their first two games, and Las Vegas head coach Josh McDaniels did not give any real indication on his plans for the game. Asked about the potential of playing the “starters” on Saturday, McDaniels explained, “We haven’t really said, ‘This group’s the starters.’ We are in a competition mode, still.”

The line for the game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, has Las Vegas favored by one point.

Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:

Las Vegas Raiders (2-0) at Miami Dolphins (1-0)
2022 Preseason Week 2

When is the game?

  • Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. ET, Aug. 20, 2022

Where is the game?

  • Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Florida

How can I watch the game?

  • CBS in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach,
  • NBC in Fort Myers, Tampa
  • WRDQ-TV/Channel 27 in Orlando
  • KHON-TV/Channel 2 in Hawaii
  • FOX in Las Vegas (Raiders broadcast)

Who is the broadcast team?

  • Dolphins: Steve Goldstein, Jason Taylor, Kim Bokamper
  • Raiders: Beth Mowins, Matt Millen, Rich Gannon

When are NFL Network replays?

  • 1 p.m. ET, Aug. 22 (Dolphins broadcast)
  • 12 a.m. ET, Aug. 24 (Dolphins broadcast)

How can I stream the game?

  • FuboTV
  • NFL+ (Out-of-market preseason games will be streamed live. In season, replays of the game will be available.)

How can I listen to the game?

  • Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West

Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?

  • Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose
  • Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell

Who is the referee for the game?

  • John Hussey

What are the current betting odds?

What will the weather be like for the game?

  • Cloudy, 87°F degrees

Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?

  • Tied 18-18-1 (regular season)
  • Dolphins 3-0 (preseason)

Who won most recently?

  • Raiders 31-28 (OT) @ Las Vegas (Regular Season Week 3, 2021)
  • Dolphins 19-17 @ Tokyo in 1991 Preseason

What are the coaches’ regular season records against the other team?

  • Raiders’ Josh McDaniels (0-0) vs. Dolphins
  • Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel (0-0) vs. Raiders

What is the Dolphins' schedule?

2022 Miami Dolphins Schedule

Week Opponent Date/Time Channel
Week Opponent Date/Time Channel
Week 1 vs. New England Patriots Sunday, 9/11, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 2 at Baltimore Ravens Sunday, 9/18, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 3 vs. Buffalo Bills Sunday, 9/25, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 4 at Cincinnati Bengals Thursday, 9/29, 8:15 p.m. Amazon Prime
Week 5 at New York Jets Sunday, 10/9, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 6 vs. Minnesota Vikings Sunday, 10/16, 1 p.m. FOX
Week 7 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, 10/23, 8:20 p.m. NBC
Week 8 at Detroit Lions Sunday, 10/30, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 9 at Chicago Bears Sunday, 11/6, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 10 vs. Cleveland Browns Sunday, 11/13, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 11 Bye
Week 12 vs. Houston Texans Sunday, 11/27, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 13 at San Francisco 49ers Sunday, 12/4, 4:05 p.m. FOX
Week 14 at Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, 12/11, 4:05 p.m. CBS
Week 15 at Buffalo Bills 12/17 or 12/18, Time TBD TBD
Week 16 vs. Green Bay Packers Sunday, 12/25, 1 p.m. FOX
Week 17 at New England Patriots Sunday, 1/1, 1 p.m. CBS
Week 18 vs. New York Jets Sunday, 1/8, Time TBD TBD

