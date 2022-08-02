Dolphins release Adam Butler

The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday they released defensive lineman Adam Butler with a failed physical designation. Butler joined the team in March 2021 as a free agent. He spent the first four years of his career with the New England Patriots after going undrafted in 2017 out of Vanderbilt.

Last year with Miami, he appeared in all 17 games, with one start. He tallied 17 tackles with two sacks and three passes defensed.

The Dolphins are in the second week of their 2022 training camp and, with the release of Butler, they have 89 players on the roster, including defensive backs Elijah Campbell and Byron Jones. Campbell is on the Non-Football Injury list and Jones is on the Physically Unable to Perform list. Both players can be removed from those respective lists as soon as they are medically cleared for practice.

The current NFL roster limit is 90 players, giving them room to add someone as either a free agent signing or a trade. No corresponding roster move was announced with Butler’s release.