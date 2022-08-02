Miami Dolphins depth chart 2022: Predicting the 53-man roster after training camp week one

The Miami Dolphins have completed their first full week of their 2022 training camp period and we are starting to see how the team will shake out this year. While a lot still has to be determined - especially since we are just reaching the full pads stage of the summer and preseason games have not even started yet - we can start to piece together an early version of the 53-man roster.

The Dolphins have some good depth at some positions, where there will be some tough cuts. They are shallow at some others, with players needing to step up and prove themselves the rest of the summer. Miami could also look to make a trade or sign players throughout the summer, either current free agents or players who are released later in the month.

The NFL limit for roster size is currently 90 players. On August 16, that number drops to 85 players. On August 23, it is down to 80 players. On August 30, the regular season limit of 53 players goes into effect.

Who will make the Dolphins 53-man roster? We make an early prediction today:

Offense (27)

Quarterback (2)

Tua Tagovailoa

Teddy Bridgewater

Running back (4)

Chase Edmonds

Raheem Mostert

Sony Michel

Myles Gaskin

Fullback (1)

Alec Ingold

Tight end (5)

Mike Gesicki

Durham Smythe

Adam Shaheen

Hunter Long

Cethan Carter

Wide receiver (6)

Tyreek Hill

Jaylen Waddle

Cedric Wilson, Jr.

Erik Ezukanma

Lynn Bowden, Jr.

Mohamed Sanu

Offensive lineman (9)

Terron Armstead

Liam Eichenberg

Connor Williams

Robert Hunt

Austin Jackson

Solomon Kindley

Michael Deiter

Robert Jones

Larnel Coleman

Defense (23)

Defensive lineman (5)

Emmanuel Ogbah

Christian Wilkins

Zach Sieler

Raekwon Davis

John Jenkins

Linebacker (8)

Andrew Van Ginkel

Jerome Baker

Elandon Roberts

Jaelan Phillips

Melvin Ingram

Duke Riley

Channing Tindall

Sam Eguavoen

Cornerback (5)

Xavien Howard

Byron Jones

Nik Needham

Noah Igbinoghene

Keion Crossen

Safety (5)

Jevon Holland

Brandon Jones

Eric Rowe

Sheldrick Redwine

Clayton Fedejelem

Special Teams (3)

Punter (1)

Thomas Morstead

Kicker (1)

Jason Sanders

Long Snapper (1)

Blake Ferguson