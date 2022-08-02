Miami Dolphins depth chart 2022: Predicting the 53-man roster after training camp week one

The Miami Dolphins have completed their first full week of their 2022 training camp period and we are starting to see how the team will shake out this year. While a lot still has to be determined - especially since we are just reaching the full pads stage of the summer and preseason games have not even started yet - we can start to piece together an early version of the 53-man roster.
The Dolphins have some good depth at some positions, where there will be some tough cuts. They are shallow at some others, with players needing to step up and prove themselves the rest of the summer. Miami could also look to make a trade or sign players throughout the summer, either current free agents or players who are released later in the month.
The NFL limit for roster size is currently 90 players. On August 16, that number drops to 85 players. On August 23, it is down to 80 players. On August 30, the regular season limit of 53 players goes into effect.
Who will make the Dolphins 53-man roster? We make an early prediction today:
Offense (27)
Quarterback (2)
Tua Tagovailoa
Teddy Bridgewater
Running back (4)
Chase Edmonds
Raheem Mostert
Sony Michel
Myles Gaskin
Fullback (1)
Alec Ingold
Tight end (5)
Mike Gesicki
Durham Smythe
Adam Shaheen
Hunter Long
Cethan Carter
Wide receiver (6)
Tyreek Hill
Jaylen Waddle
Cedric Wilson, Jr.
Erik Ezukanma
Lynn Bowden, Jr.
Mohamed Sanu
Offensive lineman (9)
Terron Armstead
Liam Eichenberg
Connor Williams
Robert Hunt
Austin Jackson
Solomon Kindley
Michael Deiter
Robert Jones
Larnel Coleman
Defense (23)
Defensive lineman (5)
Emmanuel Ogbah
Christian Wilkins
Zach Sieler
Raekwon Davis
John Jenkins
Linebacker (8)
Andrew Van Ginkel
Jerome Baker
Elandon Roberts
Jaelan Phillips
Melvin Ingram
Duke Riley
Channing Tindall
Sam Eguavoen
Cornerback (5)
Xavien Howard
Byron Jones
Nik Needham
Noah Igbinoghene
Keion Crossen
Safety (5)
Jevon Holland
Brandon Jones
Eric Rowe
Sheldrick Redwine
Clayton Fedejelem
Special Teams (3)
Punter (1)
Thomas Morstead
Kicker (1)
Jason Sanders
Long Snapper (1)
Blake Ferguson
