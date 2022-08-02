 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

8/2/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; Another TWO-TIME Winner!

By Marek Brave
Miami Dolphins v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

For the third consecutive training camp practice, the Miami Dolphins have added another member to the TWO-TIME Winner’s club in regards to the orange jersey that is awarded to the best practice performer from the previous day’s session.

Defensive lineman, Zach Sieler, was the recipient of the orange jersey today after having a dominant day at practice yesterday. He joins Jevon Holland and Tyreek Hill as the only TWO-TIME winners of the practice player of the day award.

Sieler first won the award during OTAs earlier this offseason. His continued development is integral to the success the Dolphins hope to have on defense despite jettisoning their prior head coach, Brian Flores, a supposed defensive genius.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking

Practice Player
Practice Player
OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips
OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa
OTA 3 Zach Sieler
OTA 4 Christian Wilkins
OTA 5 Robert Hunt
Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts
Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland
OTA 6 Tyreek Hill
OTA 7 Raekwon Davis
OTA 8 River Cracraft
Training Camp 1 Alec Ingold
Training Camp 2 Jaylen Waddle
Training Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg
Training Camp 4 Jevon Holland
Training Camp 5 Tyreek Hill
Training Camp 6 Zach Sieler

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses.

