8/2/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; Another TWO-TIME Winner!

For the third consecutive training camp practice, the Miami Dolphins have added another member to the TWO-TIME Winner’s club in regards to the orange jersey that is awarded to the best practice performer from the previous day’s session.

Defensive lineman, Zach Sieler, was the recipient of the orange jersey today after having a dominant day at practice yesterday. He joins Jevon Holland and Tyreek Hill as the only TWO-TIME winners of the practice player of the day award.

Sieler first won the award during OTAs earlier this offseason. His continued development is integral to the success the Dolphins hope to have on defense despite jettisoning their prior head coach, Brian Flores, a supposed defensive genius.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa OTA 3 Zach Sieler OTA 4 Christian Wilkins OTA 5 Robert Hunt Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland OTA 6 Tyreek Hill OTA 7 Raekwon Davis OTA 8 River Cracraft Training Camp 1 Alec Ingold Training Camp 2 Jaylen Waddle Training Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg Training Camp 4 Jevon Holland Training Camp 5 Tyreek Hill Training Camp 6 Zach Sieler

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!