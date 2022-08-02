Miami Dolphins training camp 2022: Twitter updates from practice six

The Miami Dolphins are on to the sixth practice of their 2022 training camp period, the second workout open to the fans. Last week ended with the first public practice and included the offense highlighting the day. Will the same fireworks come out today?

The Dolphins have practices open to the fans today and tomorrow, then again Friday through Sunday. After that, the team will move to a series of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa August 10 and 11. The teams will then face off in the first preseason contest for both clubs.

Miami will also hold open practices on August 24 and 25, during which they will host the Philadelphia Eagles in joint practices. Miami ends the preseason on August 27 against the Eagles. Between the Buccaneers and Eagles, the Dolphins will host the Las Vegas Raiders in a preseason game on August 20.

The regular season opener for the Dolphins is also in Miami as they welcome the New England Patriots to South Florida on September 11.

Feel free to discuss the practice and everything going on using the comments at the bottom of the article.

