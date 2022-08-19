PHINSIDER RADIO | Dolphins defense turning up the heat at practice, Waddle and Howard land on NFL Network’s Top 100, and more!

In the latest episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show, Jake and I break down the last few days at Miami Dolphins training camp. We then examine the NFL Network’s Top 100 list, Mike McDaniel’s love for snacks, and his epic interview on the Dan Le Batard Show. All of this and so much more in the latest episode of Phinsider Radio

Missed the latest episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show? Click the PLAY button below!

First, Jake and I discuss Mike McDaniel’s interview with Dan Le Batard, Mike Ryan, and Stugotz.

“If you’re trying to predict my response you will fail” - McDaniel talking about reading vs. listening to books.



I hope we can say the same about his play calling — Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) August 18, 2022

Did Mike McDaniel release the secret footage of Tua Tagovailoa’s underthrow that took Twitter by storm? What did he think when general manager Chris Grier approached him about a trade for Tyreek Hill? Did he sleep on the sofa that night? And, of course, there could be no interview without a Tua question. What has McDaniel seen from QB1 besides “the most accurate, catchable ball” in the history of the world?

Next, Jake and I talk about tight end Adam Shaheen and his failed physical. How does this happen, and what does Shaheen’s future hold? Finally, what other roster moves did the Dolphins make to trim their roster down to 85?

Lastly, we shift our focus to the NFL Network’s Top 100, and I’m going to go out on a limb here and say this isn’t the last current Miami Dolphins player that makes this list. Nevertheless, Jaylen Waddle at #63 isn’t terrible, but cornerback Xavien Howard at 56 is a sin. All offseason, he’s been disrespected, and as one of the best corners in football, that needs to change.

All of this and more on the latest episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio!