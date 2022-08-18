Miami Dolphins: Can They Once Again Move the Ball From Goal to Goal?

“Miami has the Dolphins, the greatest football team; they move the ball from goal to goal like no one’s ever seen!” Over the last decade, this tradition has not been true. With the introduction of Mike McDaniel’s offensive system and the explosive weapons Chris Grier has assembled, there may be a return to this style of play come game days.

With the constant interceptions over the last few practices, one thing has not been considered by most fans and media. Wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill, with the ones, make this offense more than any defense can handle. Not even our secondary with the likes of Xavien Howard, Nik Needham, Brandon Jones, and All-Pro hopeful Jevon Holland.

This offense runs best when the defense is spread out and thin. The initial practice that Waddle was off featured six total interceptions for the offense; each team lost a core receiver to backfill Waddle. Waddle’s importance can be easily seen; the second he is unavailable, the defense starts to win the day.

The other thing that can be noticed is after not having Waddle available for practice, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa struggled, only to have steady improvement each day after. Playing in a wide-open offense with plenty of spacing is excellent come game day, but keeping Waddle out to ensure 100 percent health come week one has allowed more than Waddle’s recovery, but forcing Tua to work the field with the defense keeping an eye on only one number one receiver.

Whenever Waddle is back and 100 percent ready to go, you can bet Tua will have had that much better handle on this offense and that once treasure tradition of moving the ball from goal to goal will go back to the typical expectation game day.