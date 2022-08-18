8/18/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; first 3-time winner!

Jevon Holland had a pretty impressive rookie year last season for the Miami Dolphins, but this offseason, Holland has taken his play into another stratosphere according to those in the know at Dolphins training camp. The second-year safety has been all over the field in coverage while winning battles against legitimate stars in the National Football League like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Just yesterday, Holland intercepted quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, not one, but two times.

What does going against a player the caliber of Jevon Holland do for an offense? “The plays that he’s made is only getting me better, only getting our route distribution better and our timing better offensively,” said Tagovailoa.

Today, Holland was once again recognized for his stellar practice performance when he was given the orange practice jersey - a jersey given to the previous practice’s best performer.

Holland now becomes the only three-time winner of the prestigious award this offseason.

If Jevon Holland continues his ascension, Dolphins’ General Manager, Chris Grier, will have struck gold in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Holland will be shooting for his first Pro-Bowl birth in 2022, and with how things are currently going, being named an All-Pro is definitely not out of the question.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa OTA 3 Zach Sieler OTA 4 Christian Wilkins OTA 5 Robert Hunt Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland OTA 6 Tyreek Hill OTA 7 Raekwon Davis OTA 8 River Cracraft Training Camp 1 Alec Ingold Training Camp 2 Jaylen Waddle Training Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg Training Camp 4 Jevon Holland Training Camp 5 Tyreek Hill Training Camp 6 Zach Sieler Training Camp 7 Tua Tagovailoa Training Camp 8 Andrew Van Ginkel Training Camp 9 Christian Wilkins Training Camp 10 Xavien Howard Training Camp 11 N/A Training Camp 12 N/A Training Camp 13 Trent Sherfield Training Camp 14 Durham Smythe Training Camp 15 Jevon Holland

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!