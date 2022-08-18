 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

8/18/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; first 3-time winner!

What a stud.

By Marek Brave
Miami Dolphins v New Orleans Saints Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Jevon Holland had a pretty impressive rookie year last season for the Miami Dolphins, but this offseason, Holland has taken his play into another stratosphere according to those in the know at Dolphins training camp. The second-year safety has been all over the field in coverage while winning battles against legitimate stars in the National Football League like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Just yesterday, Holland intercepted quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, not one, but two times.

What does going against a player the caliber of Jevon Holland do for an offense? “The plays that he’s made is only getting me better, only getting our route distribution better and our timing better offensively,” said Tagovailoa.

Today, Holland was once again recognized for his stellar practice performance when he was given the orange practice jersey - a jersey given to the previous practice’s best performer.

Holland now becomes the only three-time winner of the prestigious award this offseason.

If Jevon Holland continues his ascension, Dolphins’ General Manager, Chris Grier, will have struck gold in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Holland will be shooting for his first Pro-Bowl birth in 2022, and with how things are currently going, being named an All-Pro is definitely not out of the question.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking

Practice Player
Practice Player
OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips
OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa
OTA 3 Zach Sieler
OTA 4 Christian Wilkins
OTA 5 Robert Hunt
Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts
Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland
OTA 6 Tyreek Hill
OTA 7 Raekwon Davis
OTA 8 River Cracraft
Training Camp 1 Alec Ingold
Training Camp 2 Jaylen Waddle
Training Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg
Training Camp 4 Jevon Holland
Training Camp 5 Tyreek Hill
Training Camp 6 Zach Sieler
Training Camp 7 Tua Tagovailoa
Training Camp 8 Andrew Van Ginkel
Training Camp 9 Christian Wilkins
Training Camp 10 Xavien Howard
Training Camp 11 N/A
Training Camp 12 N/A
Training Camp 13 Trent Sherfield
Training Camp 14 Durham Smythe
Training Camp 15 Jevon Holland

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!

