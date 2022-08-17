MORE PICKS FROM TUA? What they may be a sign of

Every Miami Dolphins fan right now, “More interceptions from Tua?” Miami does have room for concern with their franchise Quarterback hopeful, But the 2020 5th overall pick has something in practice not many young quarterbacks do, an elite secondary. Miami is home to a fantastic defense full of unique blitzes and elite man cover corners with upcoming safeties.

Byron Jones and Xavien Howard Are well-known secondary players for the Miami Dolphins. Their play and previous Pro-Bowls lend credit to their talent. But the 2022 Miami Dolphins have players coming up with elite traits that are on the verge of minimum pro-bowl play with a ceiling of all-pro play.

Brandon Jones has been starting at one safety position all offseason and training camp. This versatile defender is known for his blitzing ability during his previous two years while on the Miami Dolphins roster. His elite ability to blitz off the edge has been seen in a few games since being drafted out of Texas. But his ability to play in coverage has been on full display this offseason and training camp. His interception of Tua during yesterday’s practice means this young player is on the rise.

Nik Needham is a name most fans should know. During the 5-11 2019 season, he was one of many overperforming undrafted players to start and succeed at a critical position. Since coming out of UTEP, he has grown into a solid nickel corner, starting games with Xavien Howard and Byron Jones holding down the outside corner roles. But his interception of Tua yesterday, his talent is the thing fans are not considering.

Lastly, Jevon Holland is an all-pro player in the making. His play over the last two practices has been on full display, with two interceptions today to go with his interception yesterday. His elite field vision and closing speed make sure he finds his way to the ball even if out of position like a lightning bolt.

Jevon Holland was all over the place today — picked off Tua again in the endzone during redzone drills and made a hell of a PBU on a Tua deep shot to Tyreek Hill



Pro Bowl should be the expectation for him this year, maybe even more. He’s that good. — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) August 17, 2022

Football is a team sport, and this 2022 Miami Dolphins team will be well-rounded with multiple pro-bowl or near pro-bowl players. Every fan needs to take this with a grain of salt: players on a talented team and numerous good players; they will find their wins. That is the sign of a well-rounded team. The interception while should not be tolerated, please remember that Tua is throwing against a top 5 secondary that is on a top 5 defense. The players that are getting their hands on the ball are players you want your team to have those moments in the game.