Jaylen Waddle misses 2nd straight practice for the Miami Dolphins

When Miami Dolphins wide-receiver, Jaylen Waddle, missed yesterday’s training camp practice, there was little cause for concern - and most people thought his absence was most likely a routine maintenance day. However, Waddle once again missed Miami’s practice on Wednesday, which raised a red flag with some concerned Fins’ fans.

Head Coach, Mike McDaniel, however, said that there is nothing to worry about regarding Jaylen’s injury, and that if it were up to the receiver himself, he would have practiced both yesterday and today.

mcDaniel on waddle missing practice



"you learn more about your players all the time. it's something i don't need to get into. he could've practiced...i expect him to practice again in training camp. we're taking it day by day" — josh houtz (@houtz) August 17, 2022

The injury - of the undisclosed variety - is a “day by day” one, according to McDaniel. He expects the second-year wide-out to practice again during training camp and to be ready to take the field against the New England Patriots by week one of the regular season.

Another encouraging sign for the severity - or lack-thereof - of Waddle’s injury is the fact that he was in uniform, watching practice from the sideline. Typically players who require significant treatment from the team’s medical personnel receive said treatment inside during practice. Waddle was also seen catching passes from the JUGS machine both yesterday and today.

We will be keeping an eye on Waddle’s status as he remains one of Miami’s most explosive weapons on offense and will most certainly be a key piece in Mike McDaniel’s gameplan each week.

