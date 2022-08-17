 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

8/17/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; we have a Tight End sighting!

No, not that one.

By Marek Brave
/ new
Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins are running out of training camp practices. On the one hand, that’s great news since the end of training camp practices means the beginning of regular season football. On the other hand, the end of training camp seemingly means the end of the orange jersey award - an award given to the previous practice’s best performer. But, let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves.

The Miami Dolphins took the field Wednesday morning for their 14th training camp session, but only one player was wearing the orange threads. Who was that man?

Durham Smythe was bestowed the honor!

Smythe is entering his fifth year as a tight end in the National Football League - all as a member of the Miami Dolphins. He recently signed an extension with the club.

Many are predicting a bigger role for Smythe under new head coach, Mike McDaniel, as his prowess as a blocker seemingly indicates that his snap count will go up at the expense of his teammate and fellow 2018 draft-mate, Mike Gesicki. Time will tell if those predictions come true.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking

Practice Player
Practice Player
OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips
OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa
OTA 3 Zach Sieler
OTA 4 Christian Wilkins
OTA 5 Robert Hunt
Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts
Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland
OTA 6 Tyreek Hill
OTA 7 Raekwon Davis
OTA 8 River Cracraft
Training Camp 1 Alec Ingold
Training Camp 2 Jaylen Waddle
Training Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg
Training Camp 4 Jevon Holland
Training Camp 5 Tyreek Hill
Training Camp 6 Zach Sieler
Training Camp 7 Tua Tagovailoa
Training Camp 8 Andrew Van Ginkel
Training Camp 9 Christian Wilkins
Training Camp 10 Xavien Howard
Training Camp 11 N/A
Training Camp 12 N/A
Training Camp 13 Trent Sherfield
Training Camp 14 Durham Smythe

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!

Loading comments...