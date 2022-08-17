8/17/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; we have a Tight End sighting!

The Miami Dolphins are running out of training camp practices. On the one hand, that’s great news since the end of training camp practices means the beginning of regular season football. On the other hand, the end of training camp seemingly means the end of the orange jersey award - an award given to the previous practice’s best performer. But, let’s not get too far ahead of ourselves.

The Miami Dolphins took the field Wednesday morning for their 14th training camp session, but only one player was wearing the orange threads. Who was that man?

Your Daily Orange Jersey Alert ➡️ Durham! pic.twitter.com/PLRgAb3l9h — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 17, 2022

Durham Smythe was bestowed the honor!

Smythe is entering his fifth year as a tight end in the National Football League - all as a member of the Miami Dolphins. He recently signed an extension with the club.

Many are predicting a bigger role for Smythe under new head coach, Mike McDaniel, as his prowess as a blocker seemingly indicates that his snap count will go up at the expense of his teammate and fellow 2018 draft-mate, Mike Gesicki. Time will tell if those predictions come true.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa OTA 3 Zach Sieler OTA 4 Christian Wilkins OTA 5 Robert Hunt Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland OTA 6 Tyreek Hill OTA 7 Raekwon Davis OTA 8 River Cracraft Training Camp 1 Alec Ingold Training Camp 2 Jaylen Waddle Training Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg Training Camp 4 Jevon Holland Training Camp 5 Tyreek Hill Training Camp 6 Zach Sieler Training Camp 7 Tua Tagovailoa Training Camp 8 Andrew Van Ginkel Training Camp 9 Christian Wilkins Training Camp 10 Xavien Howard Training Camp 11 N/A Training Camp 12 N/A Training Camp 13 Trent Sherfield Training Camp 14 Durham Smythe

