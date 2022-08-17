Miami Dolphins training camp 2022: Practice 14 Twitter updates

The Miami Dolphins return to the practice field this morning for practice 14 of their 2022 training camp. Today’s goal for the offense is to shake off yesterday’s workout, while the defense will be looking to keep up their momentum. On Tuesday, the Dolphins' defense kept the quarterbacks under constant pressure and picked them off six times.

Today’s practice comes a day after the first round of cuts had to be made, with the NFL limit dropping from 90 players down to 85. The rest of the week will feature practice on Thursday followed by an off day on Friday. Miami then hosts the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday in a Preseason Week 2 matchup.

Next Tuesday, the league roster limit drops again, moving from 85 down to 80. Next week will also feature the Philadelphia Eagles coming to Miami for two joint practices followed by the third-and-final preseason game between the two clubs. That game is scheduled for Saturday, August 27.

If you know of someone who needs to be added to the Twitter list, please let us know so we can make sure they are included in tomorrow's list.

