Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:
New England Patriots (via Pats Pulpit)
Matt Patricia, Joe Judge know their role behind Bill Belichick - Pats Pulpit
That role? Making Bill Belichick happy.
New York Jets (via Gang Green Nation)
Scouting Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown - Gang Green Nation
A few days ago, the Jets signed pro bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown and we’ll be breaking him down in depth for you today.
The 36-year old Brown is listed at 6’4" and 315 pounds and was a first...
Buffalo Bills (via Buffalo Rumblings)
90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: QB Josh Allen - Buffalo Rumblings
Now entering his fifth season, it’s his first with a new offensive coordinator. Will it change anything?
AFC NORTH:
Baltimore Ravens (via Baltimore Beatdown)
Marcus Peters, Ar’Darius Washington returns to practice for Baltimore Ravens - Baltimore Beatdown
Marcus Peters took the field Monday for individual work
Pittsburgh Steelers (via Behind the Steel Curtain)
3 rookies that will shape the Steelers’ new-look offense in 2022 - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Steelers drafted three rookie skill position players who appear poised to be major contributors in 2022.
Cincinnati Bengals (via Cincy Jungle)
Zac Taylor to sit most Bengals starters vs. Giants; update on LG battle - Cincy Jungle
The Cincinnati Bengals sat most of their starters in their first preseason game, and it sounds like that’s the plan for this week as well.
Cleveland Browns (via Dawgs By Nature)
Cleveland Browns: Jacoby Brissett to move into QB1 role - Dawgs By Nature
HC Kevin Stefanski will give Brissett majority of the reps with the first-team offense as team prepares for life without Deshaun Watson.
AFC SOUTH:
Houston Texans (via Battle Red Blog)
Texans RB Dameon Pierce Could Be Special - Battle Red Blog
The Texans may have something special in running back Dameon Pierce.
Tennessee Titans (via Music City Miracles)
What you need to know about Malik Willis’s debut Titans - Music City Miracles
There was good and bad from Malik Willis last night. Let’s reasonably talk about both.
Jacksonville Jaguars (via Big Cat Country)
Jaguars starters playing in preseason game vs. Browns is important - Big Cat Country
The Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing all of their starters for at least a couple of series when it kicks off its preseason home opener against the Cleveland Browns tomorrow night. That includes starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who will see his first in-game action since the team’s Week 18 victory over the Indianapolis Colts last season.
Indianapolis Colts (via Stampede Blue)
Colts 2022 Breakout Candidates - Stampede Blue
The Indianapolis Colts took a step back to an unusual level of form with their play last year while managing to miss out on the playoffs. However, there were still some showings of spectacular play...
AFC WEST:
Denver Broncos (via Mile High Report)
Denver Broncos sign veteran linebacker Joe Schobert - Mile High Report
The Denver Broncos addressed their ILB injury situation with Jonas Griffith by signing veteran Joe Schobert on Monday.
Los Angeles Chargers (via Bolts from the Blue)
Los Angeles Chargers make moves to bring roster to 85 - Bolts From The Blue
Chargers make a handful of moves for the first cut down day.
Las Vegas Raiders (via Silver and Black Pride)
Raiders’ Quick Slants: Vikings game thoughts - Silver And Black Pride
Tackle competition ongoing, DJ Turner shows out, Scramblin’ Jarrett Stidham and running back depth
Kansas City Chiefs (via Arrowhead Pride)
Chiefs-Bears Film Review: What to take away from Kansas City’s starting offense - Arrowhead Pride
Kansas City’s first-team offense scored on their only drive, giving us a few things to observe.
NFC EAST:
New York Giants (via Big Blue View)
Kayvon Thibodeaux film study: Breaking down No. 5 overall pick’s Giants debut - Big Blue View
What can we learn from Thibodeaux’s play in the first preseason game
Philadelphia Eagles (via Bleeding Green Nation)
Eagles Training Camp Practice Notes: DeVonta Smith is back and looking good - Bleeding Green Nation
Observations from Sunday’s session.
Dallas Cowboys (via Blogging the Boys)
First preseason game shows how poorly Cowboys handled tackle depth - Blogging The Boys
Decisions made by the Cowboys in March have consequences come September.
Washington Commanders (via Hogs Haven)
It’s time to end this Antonio Gibson experiment - Hogs Haven
And replace it with another
NFC NORTH:
Green Bay Packers (via Acme Packing Company)
The Packers must think they’re fine at left tackle - Acme Packing Company
Deep breaths. In, out. Hold for five seconds. Release. It’s gonna be okay.
Detroit Lions (via Pride of Detroit)
Detroit Lions podcast: Preseason game 1 recap: The good, bad, and the ugly - Pride Of Detroit
Breaking down everything we learned from Friday’s tilt
Chicago Bears (via Windy City Gridiron)
Teven Jenkins had reps at right guard - Windy City Gridiron
The Bears had Teven Jenkins playing right guard today, but the latest injury news from Halas Hall.
Minnesota Vikings (via Daily Norseman)
Stock Up, Stock Down: Raiders - Daily Norseman
Who helped themselves on Sunday?
NFC SOUTH:
New Orleans Saints (via Canal Street Chronicles)
Alvin Kamara suspension is ‘more and more unlikely’ to happen this season, per report - Canal Street Chronicles
Adam Schefter reporting that Kamara is in the clear, for now.
Atlanta Falcons (via The Falcoholic)
Drake London’s injury not expected to be long-term concern; other Falcons return to practice - The Falcoholic
We continue to get vague but promising updates on the rookie receiver, while fellow rookie Troy Andersen is back out there.
Carolina Panthers (via Cat Scratch Reader)
Recap: Baker Mayfield starts, Panthers beat Commanders on late field goal, 23-21 - Cat Scratch Reader
The Panthers controlled most of the early parts of the game when the more important players were in.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (via Bucs Nation)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers reach agreement with old friend Carl Nassib - Bucs Nation
Needing some pass rush help, the Bucs turned to a player they are very familiar with
NFC WEST:
San Francisco 49ers (via Niners Nation)
49ers news: Jerry Rice believes it won’t take Trey Lance long to build chemistry with Deebo Samuel - Niners Nation
Jerry Rice says Trey Lance will build chemistry with is receivers quickly, and Jimmy Garoppolo ghosting the team was a big problem.
Arizona Cardinals (via Revenge of the Birds)
Five Biggest Winners and Losers in Cardinals’ 36-23 win over Bengals - Revenge of the Birds
Trace McSorley and Victor Dimukeje dominated in route to victory
Seattle Seahawks (via Field Gulls)
NFL Trade News: Seahawks send Ugo Amadi to Eagles for JJ Arcega-Whiteside - Field Gulls
So much for cutting Ugo Amadi, the Seahawks have found a trade partner.
The fourth-year cornerback out of Oregon has been dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles for fairly high-profile draft bust, former...
Los Angeles Rams (via Turf Show Times)
Rams injuries: Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson will sit out of practice - Turf Show Times
Is Jake Funk the next man up at RB for LA?
