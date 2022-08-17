Around SB Nation: What Other NFL Blogs Are Discussing

AFC EAST:

Matt Patricia, Joe Judge know their role behind Bill Belichick - Pats Pulpit

That role? Making Bill Belichick happy.





Scouting Jets offensive tackle Duane Brown - Gang Green Nation

A few days ago, the Jets signed pro bowl offensive tackle Duane Brown and we’ll be breaking him down in depth for you today.

The 36-year old Brown is listed at 6’4" and 315 pounds and was a first...





90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: QB Josh Allen - Buffalo Rumblings

Now entering his fifth season, it’s his first with a new offensive coordinator. Will it change anything?

AFC NORTH:

Marcus Peters, Ar’Darius Washington returns to practice for Baltimore Ravens - Baltimore Beatdown

Marcus Peters took the field Monday for individual work





3 rookies that will shape the Steelers’ new-look offense in 2022 - Behind the Steel Curtain

The Steelers drafted three rookie skill position players who appear poised to be major contributors in 2022.





Zac Taylor to sit most Bengals starters vs. Giants; update on LG battle - Cincy Jungle

The Cincinnati Bengals sat most of their starters in their first preseason game, and it sounds like that’s the plan for this week as well.





Cleveland Browns: Jacoby Brissett to move into QB1 role - Dawgs By Nature

HC Kevin Stefanski will give Brissett majority of the reps with the first-team offense as team prepares for life without Deshaun Watson.

AFC SOUTH:

Texans RB Dameon Pierce Could Be Special - Battle Red Blog

The Texans may have something special in running back Dameon Pierce.





What you need to know about Malik Willis’s debut Titans - Music City Miracles

There was good and bad from Malik Willis last night. Let’s reasonably talk about both.





Jaguars starters playing in preseason game vs. Browns is important - Big Cat Country

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing all of their starters for at least a couple of series when it kicks off its preseason home opener against the Cleveland Browns tomorrow night. That includes starting quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who will see his first in-game action since the team’s Week 18 victory over the Indianapolis Colts last season.





Colts 2022 Breakout Candidates - Stampede Blue

The Indianapolis Colts took a step back to an unusual level of form with their play last year while managing to miss out on the playoffs. However, there were still some showings of spectacular play...

AFC WEST:

Denver Broncos sign veteran linebacker Joe Schobert - Mile High Report

The Denver Broncos addressed their ILB injury situation with Jonas Griffith by signing veteran Joe Schobert on Monday.





Los Angeles Chargers make moves to bring roster to 85 - Bolts From The Blue

Chargers make a handful of moves for the first cut down day.





Raiders’ Quick Slants: Vikings game thoughts - Silver And Black Pride

Tackle competition ongoing, DJ Turner shows out, Scramblin’ Jarrett Stidham and running back depth





Chiefs-Bears Film Review: What to take away from Kansas City’s starting offense - Arrowhead Pride

Kansas City’s first-team offense scored on their only drive, giving us a few things to observe.

NFC EAST:

Kayvon Thibodeaux film study: Breaking down No. 5 overall pick’s Giants debut - Big Blue View

What can we learn from Thibodeaux’s play in the first preseason game





Eagles Training Camp Practice Notes: DeVonta Smith is back and looking good - Bleeding Green Nation

Observations from Sunday’s session.





First preseason game shows how poorly Cowboys handled tackle depth - Blogging The Boys

Decisions made by the Cowboys in March have consequences come September.





It’s time to end this Antonio Gibson experiment - Hogs Haven

And replace it with another

NFC NORTH:

The Packers must think they’re fine at left tackle - Acme Packing Company

Deep breaths. In, out. Hold for five seconds. Release. It’s gonna be okay.





Detroit Lions podcast: Preseason game 1 recap: The good, bad, and the ugly - Pride Of Detroit

Breaking down everything we learned from Friday’s tilt





Teven Jenkins had reps at right guard - Windy City Gridiron

The Bears had Teven Jenkins playing right guard today, but the latest injury news from Halas Hall.





Stock Up, Stock Down: Raiders - Daily Norseman

Who helped themselves on Sunday?

NFC SOUTH:

Alvin Kamara suspension is ‘more and more unlikely’ to happen this season, per report - Canal Street Chronicles

Adam Schefter reporting that Kamara is in the clear, for now.





Drake London’s injury not expected to be long-term concern; other Falcons return to practice - The Falcoholic

We continue to get vague but promising updates on the rookie receiver, while fellow rookie Troy Andersen is back out there.





Recap: Baker Mayfield starts, Panthers beat Commanders on late field goal, 23-21 - Cat Scratch Reader

The Panthers controlled most of the early parts of the game when the more important players were in.





Tampa Bay Buccaneers reach agreement with old friend Carl Nassib - Bucs Nation

Needing some pass rush help, the Bucs turned to a player they are very familiar with

NFC WEST:

49ers news: Jerry Rice believes it won’t take Trey Lance long to build chemistry with Deebo Samuel - Niners Nation

Jerry Rice says Trey Lance will build chemistry with is receivers quickly, and Jimmy Garoppolo ghosting the team was a big problem.





Five Biggest Winners and Losers in Cardinals’ 36-23 win over Bengals - Revenge of the Birds

Trace McSorley and Victor Dimukeje dominated in route to victory





NFL Trade News: Seahawks send Ugo Amadi to Eagles for JJ Arcega-Whiteside - Field Gulls

So much for cutting Ugo Amadi, the Seahawks have found a trade partner.

The fourth-year cornerback out of Oregon has been dealt to the Philadelphia Eagles for fairly high-profile draft bust, former...





Rams injuries: Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson will sit out of practice - Turf Show Times

Is Jake Funk the next man up at RB for LA?