Trent Sherfield sees plenty of San Francisco in Miami’s offensive playbook

The Miami Dolphins announced Mike McDaniel as the 14th head coach in franchise history in early February. Since then, McDaniel has critiqued the team’s roster as he builds a group that can run his offense, one inspired by San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan — who McDaniel spent nine seasons working with.

The Dolphins acquired a handful of players who worked with McDaniel in San Francisco, including Raheem Mostert, Trent Sherfield and Mohamed Sanu.

While Mostert didn’t play in Miami’s first preseason game, Sanu and Sherfield were both active and made an obvious impact on offense. Sanu was targeted three times, catching all three balls that came his way while averaging 13 yards per reception in the process.

Sherfield was only targetted once but turned that reception into a 33-yard gain, the longest play of the night by either team. Additionally, the team returned to practice on Tuesday and Sherfield hit the field sporting an orange jersey.

After practice, Sherfield met with the media and shared some thoughts on Miami’s offense, which may explain why the fifth-year pro hit the ground running with the Dolphins.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald shared Sherfield’s thoughts on Twitter.

“The playbook is the same as it is in San Fran,” Sherfield said, according to Jackson.

With 10 receivers fighting for roughly six roster spots — and trade rumors swirling around Lynn Bowden Jr. and Preston Williams — the previous experience with McDaniel could be the difference for Sherfield as he works to stay off the roster bubble.

“To me, what stands out to me is that [McDaniel]’s the same guy that he was in San Fran,” Sherfield said on Aug. 2. “He didn’t come here, get a head-coaching job and then all of a sudden just change. He’s been that way. He’s been that same guy. He’s going to keep you on your toes. He wants to be player interactive. He’s a player-first coach. He’s very aware. He’s aware of his surroundings. He’s a very, very intelligent person.

“I’m grateful to be playing for him again. The thing that I can respect the most is that he’s still Mike. You can go up and talk to him at any time. He’s not somebody who is going to shield off and doesn’t want to talk or anything like that. He’ll ask you about your family and anything outside of football. That’s the type of person that he is, for sure.”