Tua Tagovailoa throws 3 interceptions at practice; entire Miami Dolphins QB unit amasses 6 INTs overall

Before we get into it, remember this: IT’S JUST PRACTICE!

With that being said, I’m here to report to you that the Miami Dolphins defense was a turnover producing machine today - forcing Miami’s QBs to throw a total of six interceptions at today’s training camp practice. Three of those interceptions belonged to starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.

Dolphins practice just wrapped up, w/ a dominant day for the defense. Dolphins QBs were intercepted six times in 11-on-11s, most since camp started. — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) August 16, 2022

According to those in attendance, the players who picked off Tua in today’s practice were Brandon Jones, Nik Needham and Jevon Holland. Skylar Thompson also threw a pair of interceptions - to Elijah Campbell and Quincy Wilson, respectively. Teddy Bridgewater’s lone pick went to Noah Igbinoghene who took it 100 yards to the house for a pick-six.

Remember folks, the sky isn’t falling. It’s just practice. And according to reports, Miami was practicing their hurry-up offense - giving each QB forty seconds to move the ball sixty yards for a score. Those simulated conditions are historically conducive to producing turnovers.

The defense gets paid to play well too, and that’s exactly what they did at practice on Tuesday. Miami’s offense has had their share of “winning” days this offseason, but today, Jones, Needham, Holland, Igbinoghene and the rest of the crew exacted a bit of revenge on Tagovailoa, Bridgewater and Thompson.

It happens.

It’d be more concerning if these types of reports were coming out on a daily basis, or if Miami’s offense had struggled against Tampa Bay’s defense - which, by all accounts, did not happen. Let’s see how Tagovailoa and crew respond at practice tomorrow as the Miami Dolphins prepare to take on the Las Vegas Raiders this Saturday.

Are you concerned with today’s practice reports? Do you think that Tua Tagovailoa will turn things around tomorrow? What are your expectations for the offense this upcoming season? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13! Fins Up!