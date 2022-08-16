Dolphins defense records six interceptions during training camp practice

The Miami Dolphins offense has had a good run through the first half of the team’s 2022 training camp. The switch to new head coach Mike McDaniel’s system has seemed to buoy an offense that struggled to find rhythm last year. The team has opened up the playbook during their practice sessions, unleashed wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and turned to running backs Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert, Sony Michel, and Myles Gaskin to bring another dimension to the team.

The offense has been able to attack throughout the first three weeks of the team’s practices and it has been a refreshing feeling for Dolphins fans. Maybe the team is really ready to take that step forward under third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and position themselves among the offensive elite in the league.

On Tuesday, the Dolphins defense decided it was time to remind the offense and the fans that they are an elite unit as well. Quarterbacks Tagovailoa, Teddy Bridgewater, and Skylar Thompson struggled throughout the day, with six passes picked off throughout the practice. Tagovailoa threw three interceptions, with passes picked off by Brandon Jones, Jevon Holland, and Nik Needham, while Noah Igbinoghene picked off Bridgewater and Elijah Campbell and Quincy Wilson each nabbed a pass from Thompson.

The interceptions may have been the highlights, but they were not the only strength the defense showed on Tuesday. Throughout the workout, the quarterbacks were under constant pressure, leading to multiple thrown away passes and potential sacks.

The defense clearly ramped things up on Tuesday on a day when the offense struggled. It was one practice, so it is not the end of the world by any stretch of the imagination, and it really could be a good sign that the defense, which struggled against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during joint practices last week, is ready to start re-establishing itself as a dominating unit similar to what we saw near the end of last year.