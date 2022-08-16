8/16/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; The return of the practice player of the day!

After a successful trip to Tampa, FL that saw the Miami Dolphins have their share of positive plays against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in joint practices, plus a 26-24 victory in their first preseason contest, the Dolphins returned to South Florida and the practice field on Tuesday morning.

A return to practice means a return of the orange jersey award - an award that is given to the previous practice’s best performer. Who was wearing the orange threads today?

New Dolphins wide-receiver, Trent Sherfield, was bestowed the honor!

Sherfield - entering his fifth season in the National Football League - was signed this offseason to help implement Mike McDaniel’s new offense in Miami after spending last season with McDaniel in San Francisco. Sherfield previously spent three seasons in Arizona as a Cardinal.

Sherfield becomes the fourth receiver to be given the award this offseason - joining Tyreek Hill (who has won it twice), Jaylen Waddle and River Cracraft.

Sherfield has an uphill battle to fight to make Miami’s roster, but his contributions on special teams, combined with his familiarity in Mike McDaniel’s system, could give him a leg up in the crowded wide-receivers’ room.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking Practice Player Practice Player OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa OTA 3 Zach Sieler OTA 4 Christian Wilkins OTA 5 Robert Hunt Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland OTA 6 Tyreek Hill OTA 7 Raekwon Davis OTA 8 River Cracraft Training Camp 1 Alec Ingold Training Camp 2 Jaylen Waddle Training Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg Training Camp 4 Jevon Holland Training Camp 5 Tyreek Hill Training Camp 6 Zach Sieler Training Camp 7 Tua Tagovailoa Training Camp 8 Andrew Van Ginkel Training Camp 9 Christian Wilkins Training Camp 10 Xavien Howard Training Camp 11 N/A Training Camp 12 N/A Training Camp 13 Trent Sherfield

