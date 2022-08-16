 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

8/16/22 UPDATE: Miami Dolphins Orange Jersey Award TRACKER; The return of the practice player of the day!

By Marek Brave
/ new
NFL: AUG 06 Miami Dolphins Training Camp Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After a successful trip to Tampa, FL that saw the Miami Dolphins have their share of positive plays against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in joint practices, plus a 26-24 victory in their first preseason contest, the Dolphins returned to South Florida and the practice field on Tuesday morning.

A return to practice means a return of the orange jersey award - an award that is given to the previous practice’s best performer. Who was wearing the orange threads today?

New Dolphins wide-receiver, Trent Sherfield, was bestowed the honor!

Sherfield - entering his fifth season in the National Football League - was signed this offseason to help implement Mike McDaniel’s new offense in Miami after spending last season with McDaniel in San Francisco. Sherfield previously spent three seasons in Arizona as a Cardinal.

Sherfield becomes the fourth receiver to be given the award this offseason - joining Tyreek Hill (who has won it twice), Jaylen Waddle and River Cracraft.

Sherfield has an uphill battle to fight to make Miami’s roster, but his contributions on special teams, combined with his familiarity in Mike McDaniel’s system, could give him a leg up in the crowded wide-receivers’ room.

2022 Dolphins Orange Jersey Tracking

Practice Player
Practice Player
OTA 1 Jaelan Phillips
OTA 2 Tua Tagovailoa
OTA 3 Zach Sieler
OTA 4 Christian Wilkins
OTA 5 Robert Hunt
Minicamp 1 Elandon Roberts
Minicamp 2 Jevon Holland
OTA 6 Tyreek Hill
OTA 7 Raekwon Davis
OTA 8 River Cracraft
Training Camp 1 Alec Ingold
Training Camp 2 Jaylen Waddle
Training Camp 3 Liam Eichenberg
Training Camp 4 Jevon Holland
Training Camp 5 Tyreek Hill
Training Camp 6 Zach Sieler
Training Camp 7 Tua Tagovailoa
Training Camp 8 Andrew Van Ginkel
Training Camp 9 Christian Wilkins
Training Camp 10 Xavien Howard
Training Camp 11 N/A
Training Camp 12 N/A
Training Camp 13 Trent Sherfield

We will be making our best effort to track which players receive the orange jersey honor as the offseason progresses. Want to help? Hit us up on Twitter at @thephinsider, or reach out to me directly at @MBrave13, and let us know who is rocking the jersey with pride each day! Fins up!

Loading comments...