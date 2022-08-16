Miami Dolphins place TE Adam Shaheen on IR; waive multiple players to trim roster to 85

The Miami Dolphins have placed tight end, Adam Shaheen, on injured reserve - ending his 6th season in the National Football League before it began. The move comes just days after Shaheen failed his physical with the Houston Texans after the Dolphins attempted to trade him and a 7th round pick for a 6th round pick from Houston.

Dolphins placed TE Adam Shaheen, who did not pass his physical with the Texans last week after being traded to Houston, on injured reserve. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 16, 2022

Miami’s tight end room is a crowded one with Mike Gesicki the team’s starter, according to their first depth chart release, Durham Smythe his backup and primary blocking tight end, second year player, Hunter Long, looking to make more of an impact under new coach Mike McDaniel, and Cethan Carter, a strong contributor on special teams, all fighting for snaps in 2022.

In addition to moving Adam Shaheen to IR, Miami also made a flurry of moves to trim their roster from 90 players down to 85 to ensure compliance on the league’s first cut-down day.

ROSTER MOVES | We have waived OL Cole Banwart, WR DeVonte Dedmon and DL Jordan Williams. We also waived/injured CB Tino Ellis and placed TE Adam Shaheen on injured reserve. pic.twitter.com/I72P6yegA1 — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 16, 2022

OL Cole Banwart, WR DeVonte Dedmon, and DL Jordan Williams were all waived. CB Tino Ellis was also waived/injured.