Miami Dolphins training camp 2022: Practice 13 Twitter updates

After two days of practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, followed by a 26-24 win over the Buccaneers, the Miami Dolphins are back in South Florida and back on the practice field today. Miami does not leave their home facilities for a little over a month, playing their next two preseason games at home. After an off-week as the league transitions from preseason into the regular season, the Dolphins also play their Week 1 contest in Hard Rock Stadium.

Miami’s next preseason game is against the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday. They will complete the preseason with a visit from the Philadelphia Eagles on August 27. Practices will continue between the games, including two joint workouts with the Eagles on August 24 and 25. Those two practices will also be the final two times fans can attend the team’s workouts this year.

Here is today’s Twitter list.