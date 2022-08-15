Mackensie Alexander Signs with Miami Dolphins

Welcome to the Miami Dolphins, Mackensie Alexander. The Former 2016 2nd round selection of the Minnesota Vikings with the 54th overall pick is now a member of the Miami Dolphins. His Agent, David Canter, released it on Twitter.

With this once highly touted cornerback from Clemson University, the depth void left by the Trill Williams injury was quickly resolved. This 5’ 10” corner has the length and background to play outside as a primary backup if he can get a hold of the complex playbook with exotic blitzes of Josh Boyers design.

Totaling over 193 tackles, 41/2 sacks, 32 pass breakups, and three interceptions as a member of the Vikings and Bengals, Alexander has more experience than most of the corners on the roster still fighting for a spot on Miami’s final 53-man roster.

With many young corners fighting to take hold of the remaining corner positions behind Xavien Howard, Byron Jones (when he returns healthy), and Nik Needham, no one can be certain he will be more than a body to take snaps during the remaining preseason games.