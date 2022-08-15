Dolphins workout free agent cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander and Raleigh Texada

EDIT: 3:25

The Dolphins have agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Mackensie Alexander.

With cornerback Trill Williams most likely headed to the injured reserve after suffering a torn ACL in Saturday’s preseason game vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Miami Dolphins are working out a pair of cornerbacks today.

According to Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, the Dolphins are visiting with free agent cornerbacks Mackensie Alexander and Raleigh Texada.

Miami Dolphins worked out former Vikings and Bengals corner Mackensie Alexander, per a league source, in addition to Raleigh Texada. Alexander could be a good addition for Dolphins. Has 193 career tackles, 4 1/2 sacks, three interceptions, 32 pass deflections @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 15, 2022

Both players have experience in this league, but Alexander intrigues me most. Here’s what I wrote about Alexander back in 2016 before the Minnesota Vikings drafted him in the second round.

During his time with the Vikings and Bengals, Alexander combined for 193 tackles, 4 1⁄ 2 sacks, 32 pass breakups, and three interceptions. Alexander is a physical cornerback that fits Miami’s system. He also has prior experience in the league; unlike Raleigh Texada, the other defensive back Miami is working out today.

Texada (24) went undrafted in May before signing with the Green Bay Packers. The Packers waived Texada in July. He also worked out for the Washington Commanders recently. During his time at Baylor, he recorded 142 tackles, 15 pass deflections, and three interceptions. He also added three forced fumbles and two sacks.

Raleigh Texada played at Baylor, was a sticky, physical corner there with blazing 40 times from 4.40 to as low as 4.35. Was a UDFA for Green Bay.



5'-10" 190 lbs. — Three Yards Per Carry (@3YardsPerCarry) August 15, 2022

One other name that has been brought up, at least by his agent Drew Rosenhaus, is free agent cornerback Joe Haden. Rosenhaus said he and general manager Chris Grier have discussed Haden previously, but I’d be surprised if Miami went that route. After all, Rosenhaus made it sound like Haden would only sign with Miami if he were the No.2 or No.3 corner, which doesn’t seem likely unless Byron Jones cannot suit up in week one.

With the loss of Trill Williams, do the #Dolphins need to sign another CB? What about Joe Haden? Would he fit? @DrewJRosenhaus explains his convos with GM Chris Grier. #NFL #FinsUp @DolphinsTalk @ian693 pic.twitter.com/7ZHLDKR6p9 — Josh Moser (@TheMozKnowz) August 15, 2022

With the first round of roster cuts due tomorrow by 4 PM EDT, the Dolphins may wait a day or two before making any signing official. But one thing is for sure, with a promising young player like Trill Williams out for the season, Miami’s secondary needs help — which isn’t something I necessarily would’ve said before Byron Jones’ surgery.

What are your thoughts on Trill Williams’ unfortunate injury? Who do you think the Miami Dolphins should bring in to sure up their secondary? Is Mackensie Alexander worth the price? Could a guy like Raleigh Texada come in and make a name for himself? Let us know in the comments section below!