What in the world is Austin Jackson up to now? Not a single Miami Dolphins fan has yet to say his name in vain in the last few years, as his play was more of a warm body than an NFL talent. But this former first-round pick may be in the headlines for a whole different set of reasons now.

Austin Jackson took this NFL offseason to look the part of a starting offensive tackle in the National Football League. Investing in his body and mind to be better prepared, he walked in looking more assertive and confident. This has led the 3rd year player to a solid training camp and preseason. His work is lightyears ahead of his previous seasons, where he let defensive players run past him at a full sprint. The former USC Trojan is even seen talking with confidence and purpose during his time with the media.

On Saturday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jackson was Miami’s best-rated offensive lineman who played. His 68.3 Offensive and 68.9 Run Block grades were the highest among his Miami teammates. His 66.0 Pass Block Grade was far from a disappointment also. All of this can and should be taken with a grain of salt. Austin did not face any starters during Saturday’s game, But with his work during joint team practice all week, he did have multiple impressive snaps against some top-tier linemen on the Buccaneers roster.

No one is crowning anyone for anything during the preseason. Still, when someone makes a change, it is essential to let them know, “I See You.” with a few more improvements in technique and his God-given elite work ethic, this amazing human and the overall nice guy may have defensive linemen across the league seeing a new side of him. “I See You,” Austin Jackson, and keep up the great work.