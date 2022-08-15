NFL Top 100 2022: Xavien Howard claims 56th spot

The NFL is continuing to release their Top 100 Players of 2022 list, with another Miami Dolphins player making an appearance. After wide receiver Jaylen Waddle made the list at 63 following a record-breaking rookie season, Miami now has two players on the list as Xavien Howard landed in the 56th position.

After hitting 17th last year on the list, 56th seems really high for the Dolphins’ Pro Bowl and All-Pro cornerback, especially given his stats were down because quarterbacks purposely avoid throwing toward the ball hawk. After leading the league with 10 interceptions in 2020, Howard recorded five picks last year, returning one for a score. He also had 50 tackles, a sack, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries with a touchdown, and 16 passes defensed. He has 27 interceptions in his six years in the league.

This is Miami’s 2016 second-round draft pick’s third time on the list. Howard was 55th on the 2019 version of the list, was not on it in 2020 after being injured, and had the 17th spot last year.

The NFL is announcing the list on NFL Network. Numbers 51-100 are being released on Sunday. Numbers 21-50 will be announced on Sunday, Aug. 21, with the top 20 players announced on Sunday, Aug. 28.