NFL Top 100 2022: Jaylen Waddle debuts at 63

The 2022 NFL Top 100 Players list kicked off on Sunday night, counting down the best players in the game, as voted upon by the players. The Miami Dolphins have their first representative on the list with wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

In his rookie season, Waddle caught an NFL rookie record 104 passes for 1,015 yards with six touchdowns. His celebrations and his talent caught the eyes of plenty of fans, and apparently players around the league. Miami’s 2021 first-round pick, Waddle making the list after his first season in the league is impressive. What comes in year two, when he is paired with Tyreek Hill - who should show up on the list at some point - should only be better.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu said in the package on Waddle, “You can honestly say he deserves 20 touches a game, he would probably make the most of them. He’s a guy that is definitely productive. The more he and Tua get to play with each other, they can really develop that deep ball connection.”

Jaylen Waddle (@D1__JW) wasted no time making an impact for the @MiamiDolphins and that landed him at 63 on the #NFLTop100!

The NFL is announcing the list on NFL Network. Numbers 51-100 are being released on Sunday. Numbers 21-50 will be announced on Sunday, Aug. 21, with the top 20 players announced on Sunday, Aug. 28.