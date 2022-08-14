 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Miami Dolphins lose CB Trill Williams to torn ACL

The first bad news of the preseason.

By Jake Mendel
NFL: JUN 01 Miami Dolphins Minicamp Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins saw cornerback Trill Williams get carted off the field with 1:52 remaining in Saturday's preseason win against Tampa Bay. Williams tackled Deven Thompkins on a five-yard loss and grabbed his left knee following the play.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson tweeted on Sunday afternoon that Williams suffered an ACL tear, an injury that virtually ends the season for the second-year pro. Williams had two tackles in Saturday’s game and was responsible for one of the team’s three tackles for a loss.

Jackson added that Keion Crossen and Noah Igbinoghene will likely be the team’s fourth and fifth cornerbacks, behind Xavien Howard, Nik Needham and Byron Jones, when healthy.

Igbinoghene has three starts in his two-year career while Crossen was drafted by the Patriots in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL draft, which meant he spent time with Josh Boyer before he joined the Dolphins.

Crossen signed a three-year contract with the Dolphins and played 76 percent of special teams snaps for the Giants last year, compared to just two percent of New York’s defensive snaps.

With the lack of experience behind Miami’s trio of starting cornerbacks, the Dolphins may follow Jackson’s suggestion and pursue a free agent as some additional depth. Miami has nearly $20 million in cap space, which is the fifth-most in the league.

