FILM | Dolphins Rookie QB Skylar Thompson impressive in 26-24 win over Buccaneers

When the Miami Dolphins selected a quarterback in the 7th-round (247th overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft — I understood the why but wasn’t entirely sold on the player.

After all, Thompson is a 25-year-old rookie. He’s older than QB1, Tua Tagovailoa. And at the time, I believed Miami would’ve been better off taking a chance on Nevada QB Carson Strong or another rookie at the position.

But boy, was I wrong!

Yes, I know it’s just preseason, but if Thompson’s debut is any indication of things to come, Teddy Bridgewater’s seat as the team’s No.2 QB will surely start to heat up.

Thompson started the entire game for the Dolphins, completing 20/28 passes for 218 yards, one touchdown, and no turnovers. But what was most impressive was how cool, calm, and collected he looked, not only with the pocket collapsing around him but with his pre-snap adjustments.

Thompson showed great poise throughout and made some key adjustments early to throw for the most yards by a rookie QB since ‘at least’ 1991, according to the team’s official press release. (Yes, he played the full game)

Dolphins Head Coach Mike McDaniel took notice, referring to Thompson as a ‘‘stud” and a “veteran” at one point during his post-game press conference.

“That was one of my favorite parts. At the beginning of the game, I thought the operation looked slow. They were trying to get the play in pretty fast and I don’t know what he was saying exactly in the huddle, but it was just taking a long time to get them lined up. I took the opportunity to tell him, “Hey dude, you need to get the guys in and out of the huddle.” He was able to adjust that – he did better with that while also taking each play, one play at a time. That was an encouraging thing you don’t know until it’s real. There’s a lot of rookies out there that I think felt more rookie feelings than he did, and he touches the ball every play. I’m happy with that. There is a lot to get better from, but he’s a stud. We are happy to have him.”

McDaniel continued.

But don’t listen to coach; check it out for yourself!

Here’s every dropback (I think) from Skylar Thompson’s preseason debut vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Could there be a backup quarterback competition brewing in Miami?

Magic 8-Ball: “All signs point to yes.”

What were your thoughts on Miami Dolphins rookie QB Skylar Thompson? Do you think he can push Teddy Bridgewater for the backup role? How excited are you to see what Mike McDaniel’s offense can do with the starters? Let us know in the comments section below!