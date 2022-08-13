Dolphins release ‘inactive’ players list for preseason Week 1 vs Buccaneers

During the regular season, NFL teams are required to release a list of inactive players 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff of each week’s game. During the preseason, there is no requirement to do that, but the Miami Dolphins have released a list of “players not expected to play” for tonight’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. No one on the list should come as a surprise as the team protects some of their key starters during the first week of the preseason.

Miami’s unofficial “inactive” list includes quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, running back Chase Edmonds, linebacker Melvin Ingram, safety Jevon Holland, wide receiver Tyreek Hill, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, cornerback Xavien Howard, fullback Alec Ingold, running back Raheem Mostert, linebacker Elandon Roberts, linebacker Jerome Baker, center Connor Williams, tackle Terron Armstead, tight end Adam Shaheen, defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah, defensive tackle Zach Sieler, and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins.

The first week of the preseason is really more about the depth players, getting them some full-contact experience while allowing coaches another chance at evaluating them. Any of the starters who are not included on the list will likely see an extremely limited number of snaps before they are wrapped in bubble wrap on the sidelines.

The Dolphins and Buccaneers kick off from Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium at 7:30 p.m. ET.