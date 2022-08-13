PHINSIDER RADIO | Mike McDaniel’s first depth chart, joint practices with Tampa Bay, and what to watch for as the Dolphins take on the Buccaneers

With Jake Mendel on vacation, I went down to the basement (late at night) and recorded a brand NEW episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show. In this episode, I break down Mike McDaniel’s first depth chart, everything we learned from joint practices with Tampa Bay, and look at what/who to watch as the Miami Dolphins kickoff their 2022 NFL Preseason TONIGHT vs. the Buccaneers.

Missed the latest episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio? Click the PLAY button below! (Please Note: This is a bonus episode. It is gritty — like me.)

First, I break down Miami’s first official depth chart under new head coach Mike McDaniel. Why are their two starting running backs? Will Preston Williams take advantage of the opportunities he’s given? How does the offensive line look after Miami’s starting five? Why are Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, and Raheem Mostert listed as returners!? Who will be left out of Miami’s receiving corps? Melvin Ingram over > Andrew Van Ginkel? There are a lot of important decisions looming for Miami.

Next, I discuss some highlights from Miami’s joint practices with Tampa Bay. QB1 Tua Tagovailoa looked impressive, and Tampa’s beat writers said Miami’s offense was unstoppable; how will that translate into the regular season? What players had the best week heading into tonight’s matchup vs. the Buccaneers? Should there be concerns regarding Miami’s cornerbacks outside of Xavien Howard and Nik Needham? Trill Williams has impressed.

Lastly, I preview tonight’s matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What players on the bubble have the most to prove? Will Mike McDaniel play the starters, and for how long? How much playing time will Channing Tindall get to showcase his talent vs. the Bucs? Can Erik Ezukanma continue his strong play through the preseason? Is Trill Williams the real deal? Will ZaQuandre White — one of my favorite acorns — shine? All of this and so much more in this special episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake and Josh Show!

What are your thoughts on tonight’s matchup vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers?