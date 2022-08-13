Miami Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preseason Game-Week 1: Live Game Thread & Game Information

It’s finally that time that everyone has been waiting for. The first live action that we will see this year from the yet again new-look Miami Dolphins. This will serve as not only the first pre-season game for both squads this year but also the first outing for Mike McDaniel as head coach of the Dolphins from the sideline of a live-action game.

As all of you already expect, this glorified exhibition game is not what we will see during the regular season, from a full scheme aspect or even an on-the-field lineup aspect but it will serve it’s purpose of allowing the mostly new coaching staff to see the new players and the rookies perform in real-time game speed. Additionally, the coaches will get a chance to see how the players are adapting and absorbing the new schemes, especially on offense as none of us yet know what will or will not change, if at all, scheme-wise on the defensive side of the ball now that Brian Flores is gone.

We should all expect to see most of the “stars” of each team on the sidelines for most of if not the entirety of the game. There is still a chance that McDaniel will run Tua out for a series or two but no one expects to see Tom Brady on the field this week if at all during the preseason.

Please use this evening's live game thread to follow and discuss tonight's preseason game between your Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. As always all site rules apply to the live game threads as they do on any other post on the site. Also please remember that SBNation is very strict on sharing, requesting, or even discussing illegal game streams. Doing so can cost you a warning or a complete banning from the entire platform.

Miami Dolphins (0-0) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0)