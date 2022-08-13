Dolphins vs. Buccaneers 2022 Preseason Week 1: How to stream, TV channel, odds, weather, more

The 2022 Presason is getting ready to start. After last week’s Hall of Fame Game featuring the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars, all 32 teams will see action over the weekend. For the Miami Dolphins, it will be a Saturday night matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
After two joint practices during the week with the Buccaneers, the Dolphins will now look to use this weekend’s glorified scrimmage as a chance to see a lot of the depth players. We probably will not see much, if any, of players like quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, cornerback Xavien Howard, or safety Jevon Holland. This week’s game is more about the players deeper on the roster, trying to prove they are ready to serve in a depth role this season.
We already know from the Buccaneers' side that quarterback Tom Brady will not play. He was not at practice on Thursday and Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles stated Brady will be away from the team for a personal matter for about a week to 10 days.
The line for the game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, has Miami favored by one point.
Here is everything you need to know to watch today’s game:
Miami Dolphins (0-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (0-0)
2022 Preseason Week 1
When is the game?
- Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. ET, Aug. 13, 2022
Where is the game?
- Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida
How can I watch the game?
- CBS in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach,
- NBC in Fort Myers, Tampa
- WRDQ-TV/Channel 27 in Orlando
- KHON-TV/Channel 2 in Hawaii
Who is the broadcast team?
- Dolphins: Steve Goldstein, Jason Taylor, Kim Bokamper
- Buccaneers: Chris Myers, Ronde Barber, T.J. Rives
When are NFL Network replays?
- 7 a.m. ET, Aug. 14 (Buccaneers broadcast)
- 3 a.m. ET, Aug. 17 (Buccaneers broadcast)
How can I stream the game?
- FuboTV
- NFL+ (Out-of-market preseason games will be streamed live. In season, replays of the game will be available.)
How can I listen to the game?
- Dolphins Radio Network, including WQAM 560 AM, KISS 99.9 FM, and WQBA 1140 AM (Spanish) in Dade/Broward; WUUB 106.3 FM and WEFL 760 AM (Spanish) in West Palm/Treasure Coast; ESPN 580 AM in Orlando; WRXK 96 FM in Ft. Myers; WPSL 1590 AM in Port St. Lucie; WKWF 1600 AM in Key West
Who will broadcast the game on Dolphins radio?
- Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose
- Spanish broadcast: Roly Martin, Eduardo Martell
Who is the referee for the game?
- Brad Rogers
What are the current betting odds?
- Dolphins -1
- O/U: 31.5
- Odds provided by DraftKings Sportsbook
What will the weather be like for the game?
- Cloudy, 75°F degrees
Who has the all-time head-to-head advantage?
- Buccaneers 7-5 (regular season)
- Dolphins 17-15 (preseason)
Who won most recently?
- Buccaneers 45-17 at Tampa Bay (Regular Season Week 5, 2021)
What are the coaches’ regular season records against the other team?
- Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles (3-5 as Jets head coach) vs. Dolphins
- Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel (0-0) vs. Buccaneers
- Bowles was 2-1 as the Dolphins’ interim head coach in 2011
