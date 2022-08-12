Mike McDaniel hints at sitting Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa for first preseason contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

To play or not to play, that is the question.

Miami Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniel, was asked about playing starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, in Miami’s first preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his answer led many to believe that the third-year starter would ultimately end up not playing tomorrow night.

Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel indicates he’s leaning toward Tua Tagovailoa not playing in preseason opener Saturday vs. Bucs after liking what he’s seen over last couple of practices. No final decision yet though McDaniel also indicated he expects Tua to play in preseason. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) August 11, 2022

The new head coach said he had been “encouraged” by Tua’s play over the past few practices - namely in joint sessions against Tampa Bay. He felt playing the young quarterback was unnecessary as a result.

If one needed a reminder that injuries do happen in the preseason, look no further than Miami’s division rivals, the New York Jets, as their young signal caller, Zach Wilson, left their first preseason match-up with what is believed to be a torn ACL in his right knee.

David Chao (ProFootballDoc on Twitter) had this to say about Wilson’s injury on the app:

By video, the news is not good.https://t.co/kgOMHGzmiA — David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) August 13, 2022

You never want to see a professional football player go down with a season-ending injury, even if he does play for your favorite team’s hated rival. We wish Zach a speedy recovery.

Do you think that Mike McDaniel is making the right decision by holding out Tua Tagovailoa and others from Miami’s first preseason contest? Do you think Tua, Tyreek, Waddle and others should sit for the entire preseason? Let me know in the comments below or on Twitter at @MBrave13! Fins up!