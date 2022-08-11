Adam Shaheen fails Texans physical, trade nullified

The Miami Dolphins traded tight end Adam Shaheen to the Houston Texans on Tuesday. On Thursday, the trade was nullified and Shaheen returned to the Dolphins after Houston determined he failed his physical. The Dolphins also receive back their seventh-round pick while the Texans receive back their sixth-round pick. The voided trade was reported by NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

According to Wolfe, the Texans would not pass Shaheen based on a pre-existing knee condition. The issue has not caused Shaheen to miss any practice work with the Dolphins. Shaneen appeared in 28 games, recording 24 receptions for 260 yards with three scores in two seasons with Miami. A 2017 second-round pick of the Chicago Bears He played in 27 games with 26 receptions for 249 yards and four touchdowns in his first three seasons before being traded to Miami in 2020.

Shaheen returning to the Dolphins roster adds him back to a position group including Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe, Hunter Long, Cethan Carter, and Tanner Conner. The Dolphins could look to find another trade partner willing to accept whatever the issue with Shaheen’s knee is, they could decide to keep him on the roster, or they could look to release him.

The Dolphins completed their joint practice sessions with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday and have an off day on Friday. They will face the Buccaneers in the first preseason game for both teams on Saturday.