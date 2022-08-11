Miami Dolphins passing offense led by Tua Tagovailoa dominates against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during day two of joint practices

For the second straight day of joint practices with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a Miami Dolphins unit was dominant against the opposition - this time, it was Miami’s passing game that imposed their will against the Buccaneers defense.

Everyone I know who was at joint practice today said basically the same thing…



Tua played out of his mind today. He did whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted. The improvements seem to be clear and obvious with Tua this year. #FinsUp — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) August 11, 2022

Tua is absolutely slinging it out here. #Dolphins offense is firing on all cylinders in this period. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) August 11, 2022

According to Dolphins media member, Travis Wingfield, Miami’s starting quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, passed for a plethora of touchdowns - so many, in fact, that Wingfield lost count, but he did say the number was more than five.

Tua finds Waddle who pulls it down in some traffic - had to catch it twice but showed the concentration to secure it for 6. I lost count of how many TDs that is for Tua, today. More than 5 — Travis Wingfield (@WingfieldNFL) August 11, 2022

Jaylen Waddle looked to be unstoppable against a stout Buccaneers secondary, as did Miami’s thirty-million-dollar man, Tyreek Hill. Rookie wideout, Erik Ezukanma, also had a very solid day at today’s joint session.

The Dolphins running game left a little to be desired, according to sources, yet the passing game was firing on all cylinders. That is exactly what you want from a well-rounded team. When one unit is struggling to move the ball, the next unit’s players rally around their teammates to get chunk plays, first downs and touchdowns - which the Dolphins did in droves at today’s practice.

Tyreek Hill was asked about Tua Tagovailoa’s progression through the offseason program and he had this to say about his young quarterback:

“He is bringing a little bit more swag to the game. He is talking more,” Tyreek said. — Omar Kelly (@OmarKelly) August 11, 2022

Head Coach Mike McDaniel was noncommittal about Tua playing in Saturday’s preseason contest at Raymond James Stadium, but he did mention how Tagovailoa’s play over the past several days leaves him feeling “encouraged” about not playing the third-year player against the Buccaneers in Miami’s first preseason game.

