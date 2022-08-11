Miami Dolphins training camp 2022: Tampa Bay Buccaneers joint practice 2 Twitter updates

Today is the second day of the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' two-day joint training camp practice sessions. Both teams seemed to have some strong moments during yesterday’s practices, with Miami seemingly bringing it on during the 11-on-11 drills, especially with their defense. After appearing to frustrate Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on Wednesday, can they come back and do it again on Thursday?

These two teams will also face off on Saturday in the first preseason game for both clubs. Tomorrow is an off day.

The Buccaneers will have this practice open to their season ticket holders with the start tie scheduled for 10 a.m. Eastern.

